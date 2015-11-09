(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale SFH's (SG SFH) EUR21bn Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat (OFH; French legislative covered bonds) at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' OFH rating is based on Societe Generale's (SG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable, which acts as reference IDR for the programme, an unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 notches (moderate high risk) and the programme's contractual minimum over-collateralisation (OC) of 8.5%. The Stable Outlook on the OFH reflects that on SG's IDR and for the underlying French residential assets' performance. The 'AAA' breakeven OC for the OFH remains unchanged at 5.0%. It is driven by the credit loss component of 5.7%, reflecting the overall 'AAA' expected loss on the cover pool. The cash flow valuation component of negative 0.6% reflects the natural hedge between assets and the liabilities (both mostly fixed-rate) and the excess interest for the programme resulting from higher weighted average (WA) interest on the assets (2.9%) compared with the liabilities (1.3%). The asset disposal loss component of 3.9% is driven by the cost of reinvestment of excess cash below Euribor in Fitch's central scenario. The D-Cap of 3 continues to be driven by Fitch's assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component (moderate high risk). The unchanged IDR uplift of 2 reflects the exemption of covered bonds from bail-in, Fitch's view that France is a covered bond-intensive jurisdiction and that resolution by other means than liquidation would be more likely for SG. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating of the OFH would be vulnerable to a downgrade if either of the following occurs: (i) Societe Generale's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by three notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the Discontinuity-Cap is reduced to two or lower. Contact: Primary Analyst William Rossiter Director +33 1 4429 9147 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Francois-Xavier Deucher Director +33 144 299 272 Committee Chairperson Emmanuelle Ricordeau Senior Director +33 1 44 29 9148 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015) here Criteria Addendum: France - Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 08 Jun 2015) here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 19 Dec 2014) here EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=993658 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.