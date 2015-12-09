(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Collateralized Commercial Paper
Loses Tractihere
NEW YORK, December 09 (Fitch) The number of collateralized
commercial paper
programs (CCP) and total CCP outstanding peaked in February
2014, according to a
report issued by Fitch Ratings. Since then, CCP outstanding has
fallen by 43%,
despite the seeming attractiveness of the product for banks
looking to diversify
funding and money market funds attracted new sources of
investment supply. The
report discusses the instrument's structure and uses from the
perspective of
banks as issuers and money funds as investors.
In the CCP structure, financing facilities are collateralized
through a special
purpose vehicle (SPV). Debt is issued to investors in the form
of CCP with terms
that range from 1 to 397 days. CCP is typically either
guaranteed by a bank and
carries the bank's short-term rating or is issued by a rated
subsidiary of the
bank and carries the subsidiary's short-term rating. The SPV
enters into
repurchase agreements (repo) with the bank's broker dealer
subsidiary. Investors
in CCP notes provide the funding for the repo and the repo
assets in turn are
used as collateral for the CCP, creating a secured instrument.
The purchased
assets can be traditional government securities or
non-traditional assets such
as equities, corporate bonds and convertibles.
Money fund investment in CCP provides banks with the opportunity
to finance
greater amounts of repo assets for terms greater than seven days
than would be
possible under traditional term repo arrangements. The SEC's
Rule 2a7 deems
repos maturing in more than seven days as illiquid holdings, a
category which is
restricted to 5% of a fund's portfolio. However, CCP is deemed
liquid under Rule
2a7 and therefore not subject to the 5% restriction.
In addition to lengthening repo terms, the CCP structure may
permit banks to
broaden the potential base of investors, conserve existing
capacity or offset
reduced capacity in the traditional repo market or other
short-term markets, and
potentially allows the bank to offer more customized terms.
The report, "Collateralized Commercial Paper Loses Traction" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contacts:
Funds and Asset Management
Ralph R. Aurora
+1-212-908-0528
Greg Fayvilevich
+1-212-908-9151
Financial Institutions
Meghan Neenan
+1-212-908-9121
Christopher Wolfe
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Opt-in to receive Fitch's forthcoming research on closed-end
funds:
here
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.