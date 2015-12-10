(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Telecom Dashboard here LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its Italian Telecoms Dashboard that industry trends point to increasing stabilisation of the revenue environment in 2016. These trends are led by mobile where pricing appears to have found a more rational level following a protracted period of competitive pressure - trends that should be supported if the proposed WIND / 3 Italia merger goes ahead in 2016. Investment in fibre networks should support the development of high speed broadband take-up - an area the Italian market has been lagging relative to the other main European markets. The report also covers other key trends in the sector and their impact on the main network operators in the country, including how fixed broadband market share gains are benefitting market challengers, improving mobile market trends, and the prospect of less benign regulatory scrutiny surrounding proposed market consolidation. The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or at the link above. Contact: Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Slava Bunkov Associate Director +7 495 956 9931 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.