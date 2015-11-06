(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Third Greek Bank Recapitalisation
- Only First
Step Towards Restoring Financial Stability
here
LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) The EUR14.4bn Greek bank
recapitalisation plan is
essential to strengthen loss absorption buffers but will not, on
its own, be
enough to restore financial stability, says Fitch Ratings.
Banking sector
viability will remain weak until deeper structural problems are
addressed. Banks
hold exceptionally large volumes of problem loans and funding
structures suffer
from material imbalances.
The ECB's comprehensive assessment of Greek banks, announced on
31 October 2015,
identified a capital shortfall of EUR4.4bn under a baseline
scenario and
EUR14.4bn assuming an adverse scenario. Provided remedial
actions are approved
for the banks, we calculate that their average pro-forma common
equity tier 1
(CET 1) ratio will reach 14.8%. Capital injections will also
improve liquidity,
particularly if they lead to the reinstatement of a waiver
allowing the ECB to
accept Greek bonds in exchange for ECB funding.
The ECB's review highlights that the four large Greek banks hold
EUR112bn of
non-performing exposures (NPE). This sheer volume, accounting
for 63% of GDP,
makes recovery daunting, especially given continued economic
weakness.
Prospective reform of the country's insolvency framework might
speed up
recoveries. Reserve coverage of NPEs has improved, but remains
low at 53% or
less, considering the continued decline in collateral values.
Greek banks are highly reliant on central bank funding following
EUR116bn of
private-sector deposit outflows since 2009, of which EUR43bn was
in the last 12
months. Customer behaviour remains highly sensitive to political
developments
and we believe that it may take time before confidence in the
banking sector
improves sufficiently to allow capital controls to be lifted.
The recapitalisation process will likely be completed by
end-2015. The banks
intend to cover at least the baseline capital shortfalls through
a combination
of liability management exercises, asset sales, equity issuance
and other
internal measures. Fitch believes that certain senior and
subordinated creditors
will absorb losses. However, any subsequent bail-in of privately
held senior
bonds to cover capital gaps could be problematic and expose the
authorities to
compensation claims.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) might participate
in the
recapitalisation to address any capital shortfalls identified
under the adverse
scenario. It might be possible to treat potential HFSF
injections as a
precautionary recapitalisation under the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive, rather than as a resolution action, thereby avoiding
the need for
authorities to bail-in 8% of the banks' liabilities and own
funds.
A detailed analysis of current Greek bank recapitalisations is
included in a
report, published today, and available by clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director, Banks
+44 20 3530 1513
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8403
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.