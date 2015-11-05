(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC
(OZM), OZ
Management LP, OZ Advisors LP, OZ Advisors II LP, and Och-Ziff
Finance Co. LLC
at 'BBB-'. The $400 million of senior unsecured notes issued by
Och-Ziff Finance
Co. LLC have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
The rating affirmations and Stable Outlook reflect OZM's
established franchise
and long-term performance track record, particularly in the
firm's core
multi-strategy hedge fund business; appropriate leverage and
interest coverage
metrics; strong profitability; and a seasoned management team.
Key rating
constraints include the elevated level of market risk due to the
meaningful
amount of net asset value (NAV)-based management fees; key man
risk associated
with the firm's founder and CEO, Daniel Och; less diversified,
albeit improving,
assets under management (AUM) relative to higher-rated
alternative investment
manager peers; and potential reputational and financial risks
associated with
the ongoing regulatory investigation by the Securities and
Exchange Commission
(SEC) and Department of Justice (DOJ).
OZM has demonstrated relatively consistent long-term investment
performance,
with its multi-strategy platform reporting only three negative
years since
inception in 1994. For the first nine months of 2015 (9M15),
however,
performance of the multi-strategy funds has been more
challenged, which along
with outflows, led overall AUM to decline to $44.6 billion at
Sept. 30, 2015
from $47.5 billion at year-end 2014. In particular, OZM's
flagship
multi-strategy fund, OZ Master Fund, was down 2.1% (net) for
9M15, while the
multi-strategy funds as a whole have experienced five
consecutive quarters of
aggregate outflows, totalling $5.1 billion.
Nevertheless, OZM remains one of the largest hedge fund managers
in the world,
with significant growth and diversification of its AUM
post-crisis. OZM has
actively grown its credit and real estate businesses, which have
served to
offset performance declines and outflows in the multi-strategy
platform. While
the newer products tend to generate lower management fees, they
provide
increased AUM and fee diversity, which is viewed positively by
Fitch.
The expansion into credit and real estate has also allowed the
company to
increase the amount of longer-term committed capital (defined as
AUM with
initial commitment periods of three years or more) to 36.8% of
AUM at 3Q15.
Despite the continued increase in longer-term AUM, Fitch
believes OZM's
profitability remains more susceptible to market risk than more
highly-rated
alternative investment manager peers, since the majority of
OZM's management
fees are based on NAV, whereas private equity-oriented
alternative asset
managers benefit from a greater proportion of fees that are
based on committed
capital. OZM does not publicly disclose an exact amount of AUM
against which
fees are assessed on the basis of NAV, but the company's filings
indicate that
their multi-strategy funds and opportunistic credit funds are
'generally' based
on NAV. Together these two represented 77% of AUM at 3Q15.
Core operating performance has been strong, driven mainly by
consistent growth
in management fees, which increased to $660.3 million for the
trailing 12 months
(TTM) ending 3Q15, up from $628.9 million for TTM 3Q14. The
average management
fee rate for 9M15 was 1.41% of total AUM, compared to 1.46% at
YE2014 and 1.53%
at YE2013. The continued decline has been driven primarily by
increased AUM from
collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit and real
estate funds, which
generate lower management fees than multi-strategy funds. The
average fee rate
decline is not viewed negatively by Fitch given the increased
earnings diversity
and stability that accompanies it.
In its analysis of OZM, Fitch primarily relies on the company's
non-GAAP
reporting of economic income. Fitch takes a corporate approach,
in which the
focus is on debt service and cash flow coverage rather than
balance sheet
analysis. Fitch uses fee-related earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation,
and amortization (FEBITDA) as a proxy for cash flow in its
review of OZM's debt
service, which consists of management fees, less compensation
expenses
(including salary and 25% of bonuses), excluding incentive
income, less
operating expenses plus depreciation and amortization.
The company's FEBITDA, as calculated by Fitch, declined to
$233.2 million for
TTM 3Q15, down 11.6% from TTM 3Q14. The Fitch-calculated FEBITDA
margin at TTM
3Q15 was 35.2%, which is at the lower end of OZM's historical
range of 35%-45%,
but still near the top of the alternative investment manager
peer group. Fitch
believes the declines in FEBITDA and FEBITDA margin are
primarily attributable
to increased non-compensation expenses, namely legal expenses,
and to a lesser
extent, reduced absolute AUM levels.
OZM also has the capacity to periodically generate a substantial
amount of
incentive income, which is directly tied to the performance of
the funds, and
thus can vary depending on the market environment. For example,
between 2012 and
2014, OZM averaged $747.4 million of annual incentive income
generation, whereas
in 2008 and 2011, OZM generated only $12.2 million and $65
million in incentive
income, respectively.
OZM's credit ratios have remained stable over the past several
years, and
compare well to the alternative investment manager peer group.
Fitch-calculated
debt-to-FEBITDA stood at 1.9x at TTM 3Q15, compared to 1.6x as
of Dec. 31, 2014,
both of which are consistent with the range OZM has operated
within since 2011.
The increase in leverage was driven by the decline in FEBITDA
and a $2 million
increase in debt associated with the financing of a corporate
aircraft.
Fitch-calculated FEBITDA-to-interest expense was 12.2x at TTM
3Q15, down from
33.5x at YE2014 reflecting reduced FEBITDA in the numerator and
increased
interest expense in the denominator as a result of the higher
cost of the senior
unsecured debt issued in November 2014 (4.50%) relative to the
prior secured
term loan (L+150). The decline in interest coverage was
anticipated by Fitch,
given the change in funding costs, and remains consistent with
the assigned
ratings.
Given management's expectation for legal expenses to remain
elevated in coming
quarters, Fitch would expect OZM's leverage to increase and its
interest
coverage to decrease, all else equal. Fitch believes OZM has
moderate cushion to
absorb further leverage increases and interest coverage
decreases without
affecting its rating. Fitch's leverage and interest coverage
benchmarks for
investment managers who assess management fees on the basis of
NAV are less than
3.0x and greater than 6.0x, respectively, for the 'BBB' rating
category.
Fitch views the ongoing regulatory investigation into the
company's conduct
related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act as a rating
constraint, given the
uncertainty surrounding the outcome and the potential
reputational and financial
impacts it could have. While the disclosure of the investigation
has not
materially impacted the company's fund-raising ability to date,
Fitch believes a
materially adverse outcome could impact OZM's future fund flows,
fundraising and
franchise.
Non-compensation expenses remain elevated, relative to
historical averages,
primarily due to increased legal expenses associated with the
on-going
regulatory investigation. OZM has publicly disclosed that it
expects legal
expenses to remain elevated through mid-2016, suggesting a
resolution of the
investigation is unlikely at least until that time. In assessing
the impact of
any settlement on OZM's ratings, Fitch would consider the
effects on OZM's
financial position, franchise and funds flows.
OZM is a publicly traded holding company, and its primary assets
are ownership
interests in the operating group entities (OZ Management LP, OZ
Advisors LP and
OZ Advisors II LP), which earn management and incentive fees and
are indirectly
held through two intermediate holding companies. OZM conducts
substantially all
of its business through the operating group entities.
Och-Ziff Finance Co. LLC serves as the debt issuing entity for
OZM's unsecured
debt issuance, and benefits from joint and several guarantees
from the
management and incentive fee-generating operating group
entities. Fitch's
analysis of the unsecured debt relies on the joint and several
guarantees
provided by the operating group entities.
The senior unsecured debt rating is equalized with OZM's IDR
reflecting the
expectation of average recovery prospects for the instrument.
This expectation
reflects the minimal secured debt ($50.7 million secured loan
associated with
the 2015 purchase of a corporate aircraft) in front of the
unsecured debt in
OZM's capital structure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Fitch views upward momentum as limited until and unless the
company is able to
stabilize recent performance and outflow pressures in its
multi-strategy funds
and successfully resolve the SEC/DOJ investigation without
material impact to
its financial position, fund-raising capabilities or franchise.
Thereafter, positive rating drivers could include a continued
increase in AUM
and fee diversity, particularly towards committed capital
structures, seasoning
in some of the firm's newer businesses, and sustained
conservatism in leverage
and liquidity levels. A reduction in key man risk through
broader key man
triggers at the fund level, a more diverse voting structure, and
continued
development of the senior leadership group, would also be viewed
positively.
Negative rating drivers could include material declines in
investment
performance which negatively affect the company's ability to
maintain AUM and
generate fees, meaningful deterioration in operating margins,
leverage or
interest coverage metrics and/or a key man event. An adverse
outcome with
respect to the ongoing regulatory investigation could also
result in negative
rating pressure.
The senior unsecured debt rating is equalized with OZM's IDR and
therefore,
would be expected to move in tandem with any changes to OZM's
IDR. Although not
expected by Fitch, were OZM to incur material secured debt, this
could result in
the unsecured debt being rated below OZM's IDR.
OZM is a leading alternative investment manager, with expanding
credit and real
estate businesses. The firm managed $44.6 billion of AUM at
Sept. 30, 2015, with
657 employees in eight offices worldwide.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC
OZ Management LP
OZ Advisors LP
OZ Advisors II LP
--Long-term IDRs at 'BBB-'.
Och-Ziff Finance Co. LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--$400 million senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993536
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.