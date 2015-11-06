(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Heartland
Bank Limited's
(HBL, rated BBB/ Stable) planned amalgamation with its ultimate
parent,
Heartland New Zealand Limited (HNZ), will not impact the bank's
ratings.
Potential capital management strategies as announced today may
weaken our view
of HBL's capitalisation although capital is likely to remain a
strength of the
bank's current rating level.
Today's amalgamation announcement between HNZ and its main
operating subsidiary,
HBL, is effective 31 December 2015. The new entity will be named
Heartland Bank
Limited.
HBL accounted for 83% and 78% of HNZ's total assets and total
equity,
respectively at financial year end 30 June 2015 (FY15). The main
additions to
HBL's balance sheet following the amalgamation will be HNZ's
Australian-based
home equity release (HER) mortgage business and a small
insurance company. These
businesses will provide some additional asset and revenue
diversification by
region and product to HBL's current business profile. We believe
these
additional risks are manageable as the Australian HER and
insurance businesses
accounted for 15% of HNZ's total assets at end-FY15.
HBL plans to issue Tier-2 capital in FY16, a portion of which
may be used to
buy-back ordinary equity if an adequate acquisition opportunity
does not arise.
We expect both scenarios to weaken the bank's capital mix which
could change our
opinion of HBL's currently strong capital position. However,
capital is not a
constraining factor to HBL's ratings unless the total capital
ratio deteriorates
close to the bank's current internal limits.
The amalgamation of the group will remove complexity and should
reduce operating
expenses, supporting profitability. Fitch does not expect a
material change in
HBL's funding and liquidity structure as a result of the
amalgamation. HBL does
not require regulatory consent to the amalgamation from the
Reserve Bank of New
Zealand. HNZ is not required to obtain shareholder approval
although
shareholders will participate in the appointment of the
directors on the new
Heartland Bank Limited board.
Contact:
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, Australia, 2000
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
Fitch Affirms Heartland Bank at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable, 15
October 2015:
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.