(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed from
Rating Watch
Negative and affirmed the 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of
certain Health Net Inc. (HNT) subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook
is Negative.
HNT's 'BB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'BB' senior
unsecured notes remain
on Rating Watch Negative.
Today's rating action follows the completion of a periodic
review of HNT's
ratings. Fitch placed HNT on Rating Watch Negative on July 3,
2015 following the
company's announcement that it had entered into a definitive
agreement under
which it would be acquired by Centene Corp. (CNC). Fitch expects
the HNT-CNC
merger will close in early 2016, and HNT's ratings will be
primarily be shaped
by CNC's post-acquisition consolidated credit quality. Fitch
does not currently
maintain public ratings on CNC.
Today's ratings affirmation reflects Fitch's view that HNT's IFS
ratings will
remain at the current level upon close of the merger with CNC.
The Negative
Outlook on HNT's IFS ratings reflects potential execution risks
as CNC
integrates HNT and continues on its current rapid growth rate.
The continued Negative Rating Watch on HNT's holding company
ratings reflects
CNC's expected post acquisition debt-to-EBITDA and
debt-to-capital ratios that
are outside of Fitch guidelines for typical notching between
insurance operating
company and holding company ratings. Upon the close of the
merger, Fitch
expects to downgrade HNT's IDR and senior notes by one notch.
'Scores' underlying HNT's ratings and the factor's forward trend
are discussed
below under Key Rating Drivers. Collectively, these scores
support HNT's IFS
ratings and its negative rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Position and Size/Scale scored 'bbb+', and Fitch believes
this score will
migrate upward to 'a-' once the acquisition closes. The combined
HNT-CNC
membership will be meaningfully more diverse from a geographic
perspective than
HNT's membership has been historically. Fitch believes that this
is favorable
from a ratings perspective because it reduces the company's
exposure to
economic, competitive, and regulatory conditions in any single
market. CNC
currently has members in 23 states while HNT has members in
three and its
Western Region operation is heavily concentrated in California
from which it
derives roughly 90% of its membership.
The combined HNT-CNC organization's membership will also be more
diverse from a
product perspective than HNT's has been on its own with
significant portions
derived from Medicaid, TRICARE and commercial products. Fitch
estimates that the
combined HNT-CNC organization will have over 10 million members.
Financial Performance and Earnings scored 'bbb-' and Fitch
believes this score
will migrate upward to 'bbb' once the acquisition closes. The
combined HNT-CNC
organization will have a meaningfully larger revenues and
earnings profile than
HNT's stand-alone profile. Based on annualized financial results
through Sept.
30, 2015, the combined company's revenue would be approximately
$38 billion and
earnings would be $527 million. HNT and CNC have disclosed that
they expect to
realize approximately $150 million of synergy-related expense
savings within two
years after the acquisition's close. Expense savings of $150
million would add
approximately 40 basis points to Fitch's estimate of the two
companies' combined
pro-forma nine month 2015 EBITDA-to-revenues margin of 3.3%.
Capitalization and Financial Leverage scored 'a-' and and Fitch
believes this
score will migrate downward to 'bbb-' once the acquisition
closes. Fitch
projects a combined HNT-CNC organization's debt-to-EBITDA of
3.3x using rolling
four quarters EBITDA for both companies and management's
estimate of $4.1
billion in debt following the merger. Debt-to-capital is
expected to be roughly
46% at the acquisition's close. At Sept. 30, 2015 HNT's
comparable ratios were
1.4x and 26% respectively. Fitch also believes that HNT's
insurance company
subsidiaries' NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratios may be
managed to moderately
lower levels consistent with CNC's insurance company
subsidiaries.
Debt Service Capabilities and Financial Flexibility scored 'a'
and the ratio
EBITDA-to-interest expense has shown considerable improvement
through the first
nine months of 2015 increasing to 15.7x. Fitch believes that
this score will
decline to 'bbb+' once the acquisition closes as financial
flexibility could be
limited after the material increase in debt to fund the
acquisition. Further,
Fitch estimates a post-close interest coverage ratio below 6x
assuming an annual
interest expense of approximately $230 million.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Following the planned acquisition's close, HNT's ratings and
Outlook will be
most sensitive to CNC's mid-to-long-term financial leverage
metrics, ability to
generate consistent earnings in light of its rapid membership
growth and efforts
to integrate HNT, and ability to benefit from the combined
CNC-HNT
organization's larger and more diversified market position.
Fitch would likely affirm HNT's ratings if the merger failed to
close.
The following ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative:
Health Net Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BB+';
--6.375% senior notes due June 2017 'BB'.
The following ratings were affirmed with a negative rating
outlook and removed
from Rating Watch Negative:
Health Net Of California, Inc
Health Net of Arizona, Inc
Health Net Health Plan of Oregon, Inc
--IFS at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson
Jeff A. Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993525
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.