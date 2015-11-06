(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bank of Ayudhya Public Company
Limited (BAY)
and TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB). Fitch has also
affirmed the National
Long-Term Ratings of BAY, TMB, Thanachart Bank Public Company
Limited (TBANK)
and Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited (TCAP).
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BAY's IDRs, National Ratings and senior debt ratings reflect
Fitch's view that
it is a strategically important subsidiary of the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Ltd. (BTMU; A/Stable), which owns 76.9% of BAY. BTMU integrated
its Bangkok
branch into BAY in January 2015, and is positioning the Thai
bank as its
regional platform in the Greater Mekong region. BAY's Stable
Outlook reflects
the outlook of the parent.
TMB's IDRs, National Ratings and senior debt ratings are driven
by the
standalone strengths demonstrated by its Viability Rating (VR).
TBANK's National Ratings reflect its moderate domestic franchise
as the sixth
largest commercial bank in Thailand, and its leading market
position in auto
hire purchase. TBANK's overall credit profile remains
satisfactory despite the
weak domestic operating conditions, and is in line with Fitch's
earlier
expectations as well as with similarly rated regional peers.
TBANK also benefits
from ordinary support from its 49% shareholder the Bank of Nova
Scotia
(AA-/Stable), which includes management and operational support
as well as an
uncommitted credit facility. The Stable Outlook reflects
sufficient loss
absorption buffers to allow the bank to cope with any
anticipated deterioration
in the operating environment with no ratings impact.
TCAP's National Ratings are notched down from its core operating
subsidiary
TBANK, to reflect the structural subordination of the holding
company, as well
as the presence of large minority interests. Its Stable Outlook
is in line with
that of TBANK.
VIABILITY RATINGS
BAY's VR reflects its sound franchise as the fifth largest
commercial bank in
Thailand, proven earnings track record and acceptable capital
levels. Its
positioning as a subsidiary of BTMU has led to a more
diversified business model
(particularly strengthening its profile among large corporate
clients), and
leads to ongoing funding support particularly in foreign
currencies.
TMB's VR reflects its improved financial performance
(particularly in asset
quality and profitability), and sound capital and liquidity
positions. TMB is
the seventh largest commercial bank in Thailand, with a market
share of around
5% in loans and deposits. The weak business environment will
continue to pose
challenges to TMB's asset quality, particularly in the retail
and SME segments.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BAY's Support Rating is based on institutional support factors,
and reflects
Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability of
extraordinary
support from its parent BTMU.
TMB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are based on
sovereign support
factors. Fitch believes that TMB is of some systemic importance
to the financial
sector, with a moderate probability of state support in case of
need, although
such probability is likely to be lower compared with the
top-four largest
commercial banks in Thailand.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BAY's legacy (Basel II) subordinated debt is rated at
'AA+(tha)', one notch
below its National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(tha)', to take into
account their
subordination in the capital structure.
TMB's Basel III Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below its
National Long-Term
Rating, to reflect loss-severity risk arising from their
subordinated status.
Key terms of the notes include a partial rather than mandatory
full write-down
feature, and there is no going-concern loss absorption features.
Its legacy
subordinated debts (Basel II) are also rated one notch below the
National
Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordinated status and a lack
of loss
absorption features.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BAY's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in
Fitch's assumptions about the ability or propensity of BTMU to
support BAY. No
upside is possible to the IDR (which is at Thailand's Country
Ceiling) or the
National Ratings (which are already at the highest end on the
Thai National
scale). There could be downside to the ratings if BTMU is
downgraded, or if the
strategic importance of BAY to BTMU declines (for example, in
case of a large
reduction in shareholding or a reduction in operational
linkages).
TMB IDRs, National and senior debt ratings would be sensitive to
any changes in
its VR.
TBANK's National Ratings would face pressure if there was a
significant reversal
of recent improvements in key financial metrics such as
performance, asset
quality and capitalisation. Any indications of reduced ordinary
support from
Bank of Nova Scotia to TBANK could also have a negative ratings
impact.
Sustained improvement in the credit profile and a material
improvement in the
bank's domestic franchise for corporate and SMEs loans and
retail deposits may
result in a ratings upgrade.
Any change in TBANK's National Ratings would likely have a
corresponding impact
on TCAP.
VIABILITY RATINGS
BAY's VR could face downside pressure if there was a material
and sustained
decline in asset quality buffers and core capitalisation.
Meanwhile, there could
be upside to the VR if integration with BTMU leads to
significantly improved
underlying performance, franchise, and liquidity.
TMB's VR could face downward pressure if the bank's key credit
profile
measurements in asset quality and leverage deteriorate sharply.
There could be
an upgrade in the VR if the bank can show that recent
improvements in reserve
coverage, liquidity and capital can be extended in a sustainable
manner.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BAY's Support Rating could be impacted by any decline in BTMU's
propensity to
support BAY. For example, this may be indicated by a large
reduction in
shareholding, or a reversal of recent integration measures.
However, Fitch
believes that these are unlikely to occur in the short term.
BAY's Support
Rating could also be affected by any downward shift in BTMU's LT
IDR.
Any very significant change to the market share of TMB could
have an impact on
the SR and SRF of the bank, although this would be unlikely in
the short term.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BAY and TMB's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to
the same
considerations that might affect their National Long-Term
Ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
BAY
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
National long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'
National short-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Legacy Basel II subordinated debt affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'
TMB
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(tha)';
USD3.0bn senior unsecured medium-term note programme affirmed at
'BBB-'
Long-Term Foreign-Currency senior unsecured debt affirmed at
'BBB-'
Basel III Tier 2 subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A(tha)'
Legacy Basel II subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A(tha)'
TBANK
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
TCAP
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(tha)' ; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(tha)'
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
