KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
Latvia's ratings are supported by its favourable fiscal
position, as well as its
credible institutional and policy framework which comes with
eurozone
membership. The macroeconomic imbalances that arose in the late
2000s are
diminishing. However, the ratings are constrained by the
country's low income
per capita and high net external debt compared with peers.
Fitch estimates real GDP growth of 2.3% for 2015. This compares
with the 'A'
median growth rate of 2.9%. Economic growth has been weighed
down by low export
growth as a result of recession in Russia, Latvia's
third-largest trading
partner. However, resilience in the domestic sector has
persisted, held up by
strong household consumption. For 2016-2017, real GDP is
forecast by Fitch to
grow broadly at potential of 3%, bringing Latvia in line with
the 'A' median.
Economic activity will be mainly domestically driven, with net
exports
contributing negatively towards headline GDP.
Latvia's fiscal position remains a key support to the rating.
Our latest
projections point to a general government deficit of 1.5% of GDP
and a
government debt ratio of 36.7% of GDP for 2015; both ratios
below the 'A' median
fiscal deficit of 2.6% and debt ratio 44.4%. For 2016 and 2017,
we forecast
fiscal deficits 1.2% and 1.0% of GDP respectively. Prefinancing
plans for a
USD1bn Eurobond which matures in 2017 will lead to a slight
increase in the debt
ratio to around 39% in 2016, before falling back to 36% in 2017.
Latvia's ratings are also supported by a stable and improving
banking sector.
The sector is well capitalised (Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at
18.4% 2Q15),
and on-going private sector deleveraging has helped improve
banks' balance
sheets, with non-performing loans down to 6.8% (2Q15) from a
peak of 19% in
2010. Fitch views positively the high level of foreign ownership
in the banking
sector, which reduces the risk of financial sector liabilities
migrating onto
the sovereign balance sheet. A risk factor to Latvia's banks is
the large
presence of non-resident deposits (NRDs), which stood at 52%
(3Q15) of total
deposits, with 17% (Sept 2015) directly from CIS economies. NRDs
have stayed
relatively stable in 2015, rising by 4% over the first nine
months of 2015.
The low level of income per capita constrains Latvia's ratings.
Structural
rigidities in the economy (including high unemployment, low
domestic savings)
hamper the economy's growth potential and therefore the
convergence in income
levels with higher rated peers. There is a moderate risk that
should wage growth
continue above productivity growth, as it has since 2013,
challenges to
medium-term economic competiveness could eventually arise.
Latvia's net external debtor position stands out as a weakness
against the
median net creditor position (21.6% of GDP estimated) of its 'A'
range peers.
For 2015, Fitch is forecasting a net external debtor position of
24% of GDP,
down from 28% in 2014. On-going private sector deleveraging,
future reduction in
sovereign debt and modest equity FDI inflows should help
gradually bring down
Latvia's external liabilities as a share of GDP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, trigger positive rating action include:
- A longer track record of strong and stable economic growth
that fosters higher
income per capita, without the re-emergence of macroeconomic
imbalances.
- A sustainable improvement in external finances in conjunction
with a reduction
in external debt ratios.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Deterioration in Latvia's public debt dynamics, for example,
from sustained
fiscal slippage and/or economic underperformance.
- Deterioration in external finances, for example, associated
with overheating
of the domestic economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Latvia's main economic partners in the eurozone
will benefit from
a gradual economic recovery. The European Central Bank's asset
purchase
programme should help underpin inflation expectations, and
supports our base
case that the eurozone will avoid prolonged deflation.
Nevertheless, deflation
risks could re-intensify in case of adverse shocks.
