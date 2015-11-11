(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed German life insurers R+V Lebensversicherung AG's (R+V Life), R+V Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (R+V Mutual) and Condor Lebensversicherungs-AG's (Condor) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch continues to view R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor as "core" to the R+V insurance group and the ratings are therefore aligned with the agency's view of the R+V group as a whole, in line with our insurance group rating methodology. The ratings are supported by R+V group's solid capitalisation, strong market position, and robust operating performance. Offsetting these positive rating factors is R+V group's geographical focus on Germany and its moderate underwriting profitability in non-life insurance. One of the top five primary insurance groups in Germany, R+V group is headed by R+V Versicherung AG, which is 77%-owned by DZ Bank AG (AA-/Stable). DZ Bank AG is the largest central bank within Germany's cooperative banking group Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe (GFG; AA-/Stable). Fitch regards the ownership of R+V by DZ Bank AG/GFG as positive, reflecting the agency's view that the bank would support the insurance group, if necessary. This has been reflected in a two-notch rating uplift from the agency's standalone assessment of R+V group. Fitch views the group's capitalisation as very strong, which we expect to be maintained in 2015 and 2016. In Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model (Prism FBM), R+V group scored "very strong" based on end-2014 financials. This view is supported by the group's regulatory solvency margin of 190% at end-2014. R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor reported a strong operating performance for 2014. Funds for future appropriation, expense and lapse ratios were better than the market average. Fitch expects the three companies to maintain a strong operating performance in 2015. The ratios of investments in equities to total invested assets for R+V Life and R+V Mutual are higher than the German market average of 3.5%. Fitch does not view the larger equity exposure as a particular risk, given the group's very strong capitalisation. R+V group's non-life segment reported a net combined ratio of 100.2% (2013: 103.9%) for 2014, which was weaker than the German market average of 95% (2013: 99.2%). R+V Life is R+V group's main operating life insurer in Germany, while Condor serves as a specialist for independent financial advisors in individual life and R+V Mutual is a specialist for mid- and high-net worth clients and a pension provider. Measured by gross written premiums (GWP) in 2014, R+V Life is Germany's second-largest life insurer. For 2014, R+V Life reported GWP of EUR5.2bn and total assets of EUR46.6bn, R+V Mutual GWP of EUR99m and total assets of EUR1.6bn and Condor GWP of EUR257m and total assets of EUR3.4bn. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a downgrade of GFG/DZ Bank AG's rating, a change in Fitch's view of R+V group's strategic importance to GFG/DZ Bank AG or a change in Fitch's view of the entities' core status within R+V group. A significant weakening of R+V group's standalone financial profile could also lead to a downgrade. Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an upgrade of GFG/DZ Bank AG's ratings, and the entities maintaining their strategic importance for R+V group and GFG/DZ Bank AG. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=993808 PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.