LONDON, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish
Widows plc's
(SW) and Clerical Medical Investment Group Ltd's (CMIG)
Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and their Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at
'AA-'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable.
The agency has also affirmed SW's and Clerical Medical Finance
plc's
subordinated debt, which is guaranteed by CMIG, at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of SW and CMIG are based on the credit quality of
Scottish Widows
Group Ltd (SWG), the holding company consolidating all insurance
operations of
Lloyds Banking Group plc (LBG, Long-term IDR A+/Stable) as the
agency views the
rated entities as core to SWG under its insurance group rating
methodology.
SW's and CMIG's IDRs are aligned with Lloyds Bank plc's IDR of
'A+' to reflect
Fitch's view of SWG's importance to LBG, the integration of its
operations and
management with those of LBG, and its strong position in the UK
life and
pensions market. This approach implies a single-notch uplift
from Fitch's
assessment of SWG's standalone creditworthiness.
Although SWG's geographical diversification is limited by its UK
focus, the
group benefits from product diversification not just within its
life, pensions
and investment businesses, but also through its sizeable
non-life insurance
business. SW's and CMIG's Outlooks are aligned with Lloyds Bank
plc's Outlook as
a rating change of Lloyds Bank plc is likely to be reflected in
SW and CMIG.
Fitch views SWG's capitalisation as "extremely strong" based its
risk-adjusted
Prism factor-based capital model, despite dividend payment of
GBP1.0bn
(including the proceeds of the sale of Heidelberger Leben) in
2014 to LBG. SWG's
regulatory capital was also strong with Insurance Groups'
Directive (IGD)
surplus of GBP3.1bn at end-1H15 (end-2014: GBP3.0bn). SWG's
financial leverage
at 27% and fixed-charge coverage at 6.7x in 2014, both based on
Fitch
calculations, are in line with a rating in the IFS 'A' range.
SW's underlying profit (excluding general insurance operations)
was strong at
GBP666m in 2014 (2013: GBP791m) and GBP461m in 1H15 (1H14:
GBP331m). The
improvement in 1H15 was driven by an internal bulk annuity
transaction which
lifted underlying income by GBP130m. However, margins on new
business sales
declined to 1.2% in 2014 (2013: 2.6%), reflecting a higher
proportion of lower
premium auto-enrolment business , SW adjusting prices for
standard annuities in
2H13 and lower sales of protection and annuities.
SWG announced in July 2015 that it will merge its eight life
insurance entities
into CMIG at end-2015 via a legal process known as a Part VII
transfer and this
has now received the necessary sanction by the High Court. After
the transfer,
CMIG will be renamed Scottish Widows Limited (SWL). Fitch
expects to rate SWL at
the same level as CMIG as the overall business and financial
profile (including
capital and dividend policies) will remain unchanged.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Lloyds Bank plc's rating is likely to lead to a
corresponding
change in SW's and CMIG's ratings. The ratings could be
downgraded if Fitch no
longer sees SWG as integral to LBG.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
