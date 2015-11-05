(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 05 (Fitch) Deutsche Bank's (DB) exit from
certain trading and
investment banking (IB) operations in five Latin American
countries will have
only a slight impact on market share for the remaining global
banks in the
region, says Fitch Ratings. However, the move could benefit
local banks focused
on expanding their trading and IB business in the region.
Absolute revenue and profits from the LatAm countries DB is
leaving are a
fraction of DB's overall business. Of the 10 countries DB will
depart, five
(Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Uruguay) are in the LatAm
region. The move
confirmed DB's stated plans to reduce the number of countries in
which the bank
operates. Specifically, DB is cutting the number of trading
desks in emerging
markets, including LatAm, in order to conduct operations through
hubs located in
developed markets. DB's Mexico, Chile and Peru operations were
predominantly
trading-focused businesses.
Global banks with sizable LatAm subsidiaries that operate
trading and IB
businesses, such as Citi, Santander, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria, JPMorgan
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, could pick up some of the
business left
behind, as well as local clients that would now fall outside of
DB's higher
strategic focus on key global clients; so too could local
players in the region,
such as Itau Unibanco and BTG Pactual.
Excluding Brazil, DB's reporting indicates that, as of year-end
2014, LatAm was
contributing gross revenue of about EUR215 million and pretax
income of about
EUR147 million. Credit exposure across Latin America, excluding
Brazil, was
about EUR8 billion as of year-end 2014.
Withdrawing bank operations from the LatAm region has occurred
for other global
banks grappling with higher capital requirements, tighter risk
controls and
below-target returns, such as HSBC and Barclays.
DB's withdrawal plans did not include an exit from Brazil, where
the bank has
long operated. For DB's Brazilian operations, the restructuring
plan is aligned
toward a more commercial corporate banking-focused model, in
contrast to a more
investment banking-focused business model.
Contacts:
Eduardo Ribas
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504 2213
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908-0652
New York, NY
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.