(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays
Bank plc's
(Barclays; A/Stable/F1) GBP12.5bn equivalent mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook following a review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on Barclays' Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A' , an unchanged IDR uplift of one notch, an
unchanged Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) of four notches (moderate risk) and the 74.4% asset
percentage (AP)
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. This AP provides
more protection
than the 86% 'AAA' breakeven AP, which support a 'AA' tested
rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after
factoring in a
two-notch recovery uplift. The Outlook on the covered bonds' is
Stable.
The 86% 'AAA' breakeven AP corresponds to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC)
of 16.3%. The asset disposal loss component of 13.9% remains the
main driver due
to the maturity mismatches between the cover pool and the
covered bonds (15.1
years versus 3.9 years), which create the need for a stressed
asset sale to meet
timely payments of the bonds should the recourse against the
cover pool be
enforced. This is followed by the 'AAA' credit loss of 5.7%,
which is better
than its peers. The cash flow valuation component (0.8%) has a
minimal impact on
the 'AAA' breakeven.
The D-Cap is unchanged at four notches. The weakest link remains
the liquidity
gap and systemic risk, systemic alternative management, and
privileged
derivatives components.
Fitch maintains an IDR uplift of one to the programme because
the covered bonds
in the UK are exempt from bail-in and the issuer is a global
systemically
important financial institution for which resolution by other
means than
liquidation is likely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) Barclays' IDR is downgraded by three or more notches
to 'BBB' or
below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap
is reduced to two or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers
in its analysis
increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 86%.
On 22 September 2015, Fitch published an exposure draft
detailing proposed
revised criteria for estimating losses on UK residential
mortgage pools mainly
applicable for analysis of UK RMBS and covered bond
transactions. Following the
review period and consideration of responses received, we expect
to finalise and
publish the criteria in November 2015. In the meantime, Fitch
applies its
existing criteria.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
