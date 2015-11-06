(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Societe Generale's
(SG; A/Stable/a) 3Q15 results benefited from improved revenue in
French retail
banking and lower loan impairment charges (LICs) in its
international retail
banking business.
SG's performance in capital market activities was weak in 3Q15
as is the case
with most of its global trading and universal bank (GTUB) peers.
This dented
SG's operating profit and highlighted the bank's reliance on
such business to
meet the group's profitability targets through the cycle.
The results have no immediate impact on SG's ratings.
SG reported EUR1.5bn 3Q15 pre-tax profit adjusted for changes in
the fair value
of own debt (EUR447m gain in 3Q15) and for a combined EUR123m
charge for debit
and credit valuation adjustments. This was up 11% yoy and down
19% qoq,
excluding similar items in comparative quarters and a EUR200m
litigation
provision in 2Q15. SG reported 8.6% post-tax ROE in 9M15,
excluding the items
mentioned above as well as provisions for litigation and home
purchase savings
schemes, a notable way off the bank's 10% target for 2016.
SG reported a 15% yoy rise in its French retail banking
operating profit
(excluding provisions for home purchase savings schemes), which
generated 40% of
the group's 3Q15 operating profit excluding the corporate
centre. Part of the
increase was driven by lower LICs, which, at 42bp of customer
loans in 3Q15 on
an annualised basis, were slightly below the bank's 2016
45bp-50bp target. In
addition, revenue in the division continued to improve in 3Q15,
notably due to
higher lending volumes - up 3% yoy at end-3Q15. This compares
well with
performance seen at most other French banks.
While most of the increase in the loan book related to housing
loans (+5% yoy at
end-3Q15), new loans for corporates rose 23% yoy, which, if it
continues, could
partly offset future pressure on the net interest margin. The
latter still
benefited from the cut in the regulated savings rate in August
2015 and a high
level of early repayment penalties on housing loans (booked
under interest). But
continued housing loan repricing at a faster-than-average pace
is likely to lead
to pressure on lending margins in the coming quarters.
Performance in SG's global banking and investor solutions
business, which
includes its global markets, financing and advisory and wealth
management
businesses, declined after a solid 1H15, as market conditions in
3Q15 were
difficult in a seasonally weaker quarter. The division's
pre-impairment
operating profit was also down 31% yoy at constant scope and
exchange rate, as
revenue in the global market and investor services business, the
main
profitability driver of the division, declined 16% yoy.
Revenue in fixed income sales and trading was particularly weak
and declined 23%
yoy in 3Q15 due to difficult market conditions, notably in rates
and credit. The
decline is in line with most, but not all, GTUB peers, some of
which managed to
benefit from a pick-up in their rates and foreign exchange
businesses. Revenue
was somewhat more resilient in equities sales and trading, which
declined 6%
yoy, broadly in line with peers, as higher volatility in 3Q15
led to good
volumes in flow products, partly offsetting lower performance in
structured
products.
The financing and advisory business continued to generate
satisfactory
performance, with good control over costs - 64% cost-income
ratio in 3Q15.
Similar to some of its peers, SG has been using its balance
sheet more
intensively in this business, as loans increased 12% yoy. LICs
can be very
volatile in this business, and trended upward in 3Q15 but
remained modest at
17bp of customer loans in 3Q15, moving towards SG's
through-the-cycle 25bp
target, after several quarters of particularly low levels.
The insurance and financial services businesses, which are part
of the SG's
international retail banking and financial services (IBFS)
division, continued
to report steady growth in operating profit in 3Q15. They
together contributed a
fifth to the group's operating profit excluding the corporate
centre in 3Q15.
Revenue increased 8% yoy in insurance as appetite for life
insurance products
gained traction in France, where the bank's outstandings stood
at EUR82bn at
end-3Q15 (up 4% yoy). In financial services to corporates, the
cost-income ratio
improved further to 48% in 3Q15 (52% in 3Q14) as both fleet
management and
equipment finance posted higher revenue and cost rose at a
slower pace.
The international retail banking part of IBFS is less profitable
than the
insurance and financial services to corporates activities, but
this business
benefited a decline in LICs both yoy and qoq.
SG's main challenge in international retail banking remains
Russia, where the
bank posted a EUR20m net loss, significantly lower than the
EUR137m loss in
1H15. We expect SG to continue to manage its exposure to Russia
cautiously, as
highlighted by the 14% yoy contraction in loans at end-3Q15 at
constant exchange
rate, although the bank will remain sensitive to any lack of
gradual recovery in
the country - Fitch expects the Russian economy to grow 0.5% in
2016, following
an estimated contraction of 4% in 2015.
Excluding Russia, operating profit improved almost in all
regions, notably in
the Czech Republic and Africa and Mediterranean basin, the two
main drivers of
the division's profit. The bank's Romanian subsidiary continued
to improve its
profitability, which however remains low. SG generated an
acceptable 14%
post-tax ROE in international retail banking in 3Q15, excluding
contribution
from Russia (13% in 9M15).
SG's CRR leverage ratio improved 12bp qoq to 3.9% at end-3Q15 as
the bank issued
further additional Tier 1 debt, and we expect the bank's
adequate capital
generation capacity and leeway in its leverage exposure to help
improve the
ratio towards its 4%-4.5% target by end-2017. SG's full-applied
CET1 ratio
improved 18bp qoq to 10.5% mainly on retained earnings. The bank
announced that
the planned disposal of its 20% stake in asset manager Amundi
should lead to a
22bp to 26bp improvement in its CET1 ratio by end-2015. SG's
CET1 ratio benefits
from the treatment of its insurance subsidiaries under the
'Danish compromise',
but this benefit is set to diminish, to 15bp, following the sale
of Amundi.
The bank acknowledged that regulatory initiatives could result
in increased
risk-weighted assets but believes that its ability to generate
capital equal to
about 35bp of RWA annually after dividend payments and allowing
for growth
should enable it to meet these requirements. SG maintains a
heathy liquidity
profile; its Basel III liquidity coverage ratio was 137% on
average in 3Q15.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 10 12
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
