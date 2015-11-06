(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leeds
Building Society's
(Leeds, A-/Stable/F1) GBP819.3m mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond's rating is based on Leeds's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', an unchanged IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4 notches (moderate risk) and the 83.0% asset
percentage (AP) that
Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more
protection than
the 87.0% 'AAA' breakeven AP. The latter supports a 'AA' tested
rating on
probability of default basis and a two-notch recovery uplift to
a 'AAA' rating.
The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating reflects that of
the issuer.
Fitch has revised the 'AAA' breakeven AP to 87.0% (from 86.0%),
corresponding to
a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 14.9%, to reflect an
improvement in
the credit loss component. The 'AAA' credit loss has been
reduced to 8.7% from
10.0% due to a lower proportion of interest only (including
partial repayment)
mortgages in the pool to 23.3% as of end August 2015 from 34.0%
as of end
September 2014, as well as a decrease of buy-to-let mortgages in
the pool to
9.8% from 12.4%. The increase in the UK house prices also
contributes to a
better recovery rate.
The asset disposal loss component of 18.2% remains the main
driver of the 'AAA'
breakeven OC due to the maturity mismatches between the cover
pool and the
covered bonds (12.1 years versus 3.6 years), which creates large
refinancing
needs in the event of an issuer default. Those are assumed to be
bridged by a
stressed sale of assets in Fitch's cash flow model. The cash
flow valuation
component leads to a lower 'AAA' breakeven OC by 9.0% which
reflects the excess
spread in the programme.
The IDR uplift is unchanged at zero. Although the level of
outstanding senior
unsecured debt to total adjusted assets (excluding insurance
assets and
derivatives) is above 5% as of 1H15, this ratio may not be found
to be
sustainable going forward based on an analysis of the past
trends and future
funding and lending plans of the issuer. A one-notch IDR uplift
can be granted
if that ratio is higher than 5% on sustainable basis,
disregarding the senior
unsecured debt maturing over the next 12 months.
The D-Cap is unchanged at four notches. The weakest link remains
the liquidity
gap and systemic risk and systemic alternative management. Fitch
notes that
Leeds's covered bond programme has an account bank remedial
period of 30
business days versus the 30 calendar days outlined in the
agency's counterparty
criteria. However, Fitch has not adjusted the D-Cap assessment
because the
issuer is now in the process of the annual programme update and
is amending its
documentation to mitigate counterparty risk to be in line with
Fitch's criteria.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on an AP of 83.0%, which is used
in the asset
coverage test and disclosed in the programme's investor reports.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) Leeds's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to
'BBB+' or below;
or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and
the D-Cap is
reduced to three or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.0%.
On 22 September 2015, Fitch published an exposure draft for UK
residential
mortgage assumptions. The proposed criteria, if adopted, will
lead to smaller
loss expectations for all types of mortgage portfolios. As a
result, Fitch
expects all outstanding UK RMBS and CVB ratings to either be
affirmed or
upgraded. If the current criteria are updated after considering
market feedback,
Fitch will review the existing ratings accordingly (see
"Exposure Draft Criteria
Addendum: UK" at www.fitchratings.com)
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
