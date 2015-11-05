(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following ratings
for Deutsche Bank Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple,
Division
Fiduciaria F/1401 (FUNO):
--Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes for USD600 million due 2024 at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes for USD400 million due 2044 at 'BBB';
--National Scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Local Certificados Bursatiles Issuances FUNO 13 due in 2019 at
'AAA(mex)';
--Local Certificados Bursatiles Issuances FUNO 13-2 due in 2023
at 'AAA(mex)';
--Local Certificados Bursatiles Issuances FUNO 13U due in 2028
at 'AAA(mex)';
--Local Certificados Bursatiles Issuances FUNO 15 due in 2025 at
'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect FUNO's solid market position as the leading
and largest
Fibra (REIT) in Mexico. The ratings takes into account the
company's large,
well-diversified portfolio of industrial, retail and office
properties, strong
franchise value, diversified tenant base, high occupancy rates,
credit metrics
aligned with the rating level, and adequate financial
flexibility in the form of
good access to debt and equity markets, in conjunction with
unsecured committed
credit lines, and an important unencumbered asset pool. FUNO's
ratings are
limited by its externally advised and internally managed
structure and
aggressive growth strategy.
SOLID MARKET POSITION
The ratings reflect the company's solid market position as the
largest Fibra in
Mexico. FUNO had a 47.1% participation of Mexico's REITs segment
as of July 31,
2015 according to market capitalization. As of Sept. 30 2015 the
company had 477
stabilized properties representing approximately 6.8 million
square meters (sqm)
of Gross Leasable Area (GLA). The ratings also factor the
contributors
shareholders' and advisors' (control group) track record in the
Mexican Real
Estate sector with more than 30 years of experience in the
acquisition,
development, rental and operation of various types of commercial
real estate
projects in Mexico, including industrial, retail, office and
mixed-use projects.
WELL DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL
The company has a portfolio with strong diversification across
sectors, regions
and tenants that results in consistent cashflows. As of Sep, 30,
2015 FUNO's
total GLA breakdown was 40.6% retail, 49.1% industrial and 10.3%
office, located
throughout 30 states in the country and Mexico City. Fitch
expects that FUNO's
GLA could increase at year-end 2015 to around 7 million sqm,
through development
completion and acquisitions still in the pipeline. Fitch expects
FUNO's
Annualized Fixed Income (AFI) on a Pro-forma basis taking in
account 2015
acquisitions and outstanding development projects will be
contributed by its
Retail segment 49.8%, Industrial segment 24.9% and its office
segment by 25.4%.
The company's GLA is concentrated in Mexico State and Mexico
City with 38.8% and
16.1% respectively; others contributing 10% or less, with
presence in 31 states
across the country.
HIGH QUALITY AND DIVERSIFIED TENANTS
FUNO's initial portfolio and subsequent acquisitions have
allowed it to
consolidate a robust base of tenants in terms of diversification
and quality;
Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica, S.A.B. de C.V. (with all its
formats,
including Walmart, Bodega Aurrera, Superama, Sam's Club,
Suburbia, etc.) is
positioned as the most important tenant for FUNO, representing
approximately
9.6% of Annual Base Rent (ABR). The next top nine tenants
collectively account
for approximately 21% of ABR. Fitch estimates that approximately
30% of FUNO's
rents come from blue chip companies. In addition, more than 70%
of revenues are
generated from tenants that individually contribute less than 1%
of annual
revenue. This diversification insulates the company's cash flows
from economic
weakness in any particular region as well as credit risk at the
tenant level.
HIGH OCCUPANCY AND COMPETITIVE RENT RATES
FUNO's strategy is focused to have competitive rent prices per
square meter in
order to support occupancy and renewals along economic cycles.
This strategy
allows the company to have high occupancy levels. Fitch
estimates that the
average monthly rent per square meter in 2016 for each segment
could reach MXN71
in Industrial, MXN170 in Retail and MXN306 in the Office
segment. Fitch
estimates that occupancy for Industrial, Retail and Office
segments will be not
less than 96.0%, 90.0% and 80.0% respectively of total GLA
including projects in
development, with a total Portfolio occupancy above 94.0% for
the following
years. Lease maturities are well-laddered with no more than
15.0% of GLA
expiring in any given year.
STABLE CREDIT METRICS
Fitch expects that year-end 2015 pro forma net leverage will be
close to 5x and
within a range of 4.0x to 5.0x over the next 24-36 months.
During 2H2014 and
2015 FUNO deployed the cash obtained from follow-on in
acquisitions and
developments most of the cash obtained from last year's equity
follow-on of
approximately MXN32.8 billion. Fixed charge coverage is expected
to be 3x at
YE15. Recurring EBITDA is supported by high occupancy and
renewal rates, as well
as lease contracts characteristics, which include annual
inflation adjustments,
and currency denomination; Approximately70% of contracts are
denominated in MXN
and 30% in US dollars.
STABLE UNSECURED DEBT STRUCTURE
Fitch estimates that FUNO's debt structure will remain
reasonably stable, with
unsecured debt representing 70% of total debt. Fitch's initial
expectations were
higher, in the range of more than 80%; the company has assumed
debt coming from
acquired properties, which has maintained the proportion of
secured debt in
FUNO's balance sheet. Fitch believes the company will continue
executing
refinancing initiatives.
The company successfully executed long-term debt issuances both
in local and
international markets in 2014-15. These issuances allowed it to
undergo a
transition to a predominantly unsecured-focused debt financing
strategy. The
issuance of Capital Market Debt proceeds were used mostly to
convert its secured
bank loans to unsecured debt via repayment of mortgage
maturities. This strategy
resulted in FUNO's unsecured debt/total debt ratio of 74.7% at
September 30,
2015 from 40.8% at YE13 and 0% at FYE12.
EXTERNALLY ADVISED, INTERNALLY MANAGED STRUCTURE
FUNO's management team continues to improve the quality of the
portfolio via the
acquisition of high quality assets with excellent locations,
high quality
tenants and high occupancy rates. Fitch views management's focus
on asset
quality as a key differentiator between FUNO and other market
participants.
Senior management's experience in the sector is also a key
differentiator
between FUNO and its peers. These strengths are offset by its
externally advised
structure with diverse fees charged for advisory to the company.
Some of the
fees are the following: (1) Annual advisory fee of 0.5% of NAV
and (2)
acquisition fee of 3% of property value for third party
acquisitions to the
advisor. The internal management structure under FUNO's
wholly-owned
subsidiaries includes (a) 2% of monthly lease payments to the
leasing
administrator and (b) Monthly fee at 1.0% of lease payments to
the Manager.
AGGRESSIVE GROWTH STRATEGY
Factored in the ratings is the company's aggressive growth
strategy; that could
result in future lower-quality property acquisitions that may
theoretically
hinder FUNO's historical portfolio strength, however in the past
the company has
managed to acquired good quality properties at adequate price.
In addition,
Fitch believes this expansion efforts through acquisitions can
add pressure on
properties prices.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for FUNO include:
--GLA annual average growth of 5%;
--Price rents aligned to annual inflation rates;
--Occupancy rates around 94% in average, based on historic
levels;
--EBITDA margins around 75%;
--CAPEX based on development projects in pipeline;
--Dividends representing 85% of FFO.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a negative impact on FUNO's
ratings:
--Fitch's expectation of an AFFO dividend payout ratio
consistently exceeding
80%;
--Fitch's expectation of sustained net leverage above 5.0x for
several
consecutive quarter;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustained below
2.0x for several
consecutive quarters;
--Fitch expectation of a sustained liquidity coverage ratio
below 1.25x;
--Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt consistently
below 3.0x for
several consecutive quarters.
The following factors may have a positive impact on FUNO's
ratings:
--Stabilization of the portfolio profitability as asset mix
evolves;
--Fitch's expectation of sustained net leverage 4.0x for several
consecutive
quarters while maintaining robust unencumbered asset coverage
above 3x and
strong liquidity above 1.5x.
LIQUIDITY
FUNO has good base case liquidity with projected cash and
equivalents of MXN5.2
billion at 3Q15 and committed credit lines for MXN7.0 billion
and USD410
million. Unencumbered Asset coverage using the Market Value of
the assets
(Properties) was 3.5x at 3Q15. FUNO met Fitch expectations to
have around 70.0%
of unencumbered assets in its Portfolio in the next 12-24
months, having 79.9%
at September 30, 2015. Prior to undergoing the unsecured
issuances in domestic
and international markets, the company had an asset profile
consisting of around
35% unencumbered assets.
