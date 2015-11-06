(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-'. The issue
ratings on Indonesia's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds as
well as Islamic certificates (sukuk) are also affirmed at
'BBB-'. The Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR is affirmed at 'F3' and the Country Ceiling
at 'BBB'. The
Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Indonesia's sovereign ratings and Outlook
balances a
moderate general government debt burden and limited sovereign
exposure to
banking system risks, with weak external balances that
contributed to a few
recent episodes of relatively strong pressure in Indonesian
asset markets.
The slowdown in real GDP growth to 4.7% in each of the past
three quarters does
not materially weigh on the sovereign credit profile in itself,
as this is still
well above the 'BBB' category median of 3.1%. However, there
does not seem to be
much room for macro policies to counter the slowdown, given a
budget deficit
close to the 3% formal ceiling and monetary policy aimed at
potential external
market pressures and restraining inflation. The business cycle
is likely to
slowly bottom out as government capital expenditures are picking
up.
The recent wave of reform initiatives by the government is
likely to improve
business sentiment. The series of announced packages include a
number of
measures with the potential in the longer run to significantly
change the
business environment, which can currently be characterised as
difficult. For
instance, measures related to reduction of red tape and the
labour market have
the potential to contribute to higher real GDP growth, but the
impact will
depend on the details of the reforms and the implementation. The
reform agenda
may signal a structural change from a more nationalistic
approach to economic
policy of the recent past. Fitch expects annual real GDP growth
to pick up to
5.3% in 2016 and 5.5% in 2017 from 4.8% in 2015.
Weak external balances resulting from a relatively strong
dependence on
commodity exports, low FDI inflows, increased external debt and
large foreign
ownership of government bonds make Indonesia more vulnerable to
weakening
investor sentiment toward emerging markets than a number of its
peers. However,
the external balances look more favourable now than in mid-2013,
when the taper
tantrum struck, and significantly better than in the run-up to
the Asian
financial crisis of 1997-98. Foreign exchange reserves are still
comfortable at
5.6 months of current external payments, but have fallen by
USD14bn to
USD101.7bn in the seven months up to September 2015, in part due
to the
authorities' interventions to reduce volatility in the exchange
rate. The
outlook for sovereign creditworthiness hinges on the
authorities' ability to
maintain macroeconomic stability.
Headline inflation is high in Indonesia compared with peers,
averaging 6.3% over
the past three years. Over the first ten months of 2015, average
inflation was
6.8%, well above the formal inflation target range of 4% plus or
minus 1pp.
However, Fitch expects inflation to come down substantially at
the end of the
year, given limited inflationary pressures because of a
reduction in economic
activity and a base effect related to the energy subsidy reform
conducted in
late 2014.
A moderate general government debt burden of 26.2% of GDP in
2015, compared with
the 'BBB' category median of 42.8%, supports the credit profile
and helps
Indonesia in times of external market pressure. However, the
government's
revenue intake is exceptionally low at 13.6% of GDP and on a
declining trend,
implying limited spending power. Only three out of the 110 rated
countries
exhibit lower government revenues. The impact of greater
budgetary devolution is
still unclear so far, as local or provincial officials may well
know best what
is needed in their regions in terms of capital spending, but
spending may also
be constrained by capacity issues.
The health of the banking system is relatively strong, although
the slowing
business cycle has put pressure on many corporate and bank
balance sheets,
causing deferral of private-sector capital expenditures and an
increase in
non-performing loans to 2.8% of total assets in August 2015 from
a low of 1.8%
at end-2013. However, the banking sector's capital adequacy is
strong and banks'
exposure to rupiah depreciation is limited as many banks
reportedly have net
assets in foreign currency, lowering the chances that the
government would have
to extend support.
The Indonesian economy is less developed on a number of metrics
than many of its
peers. Average per capita GDP remains low at USD3,402 in 2015
compared with the
'BBB' range median of USD9,202, while Indonesia's ranking on the
United Nations
Human Development Index indicates relatively low basic human
development.
Governance also continues to be weak, as illustrated by a low,
although
gradually improving score for the World Bank governance
indicator (44th
percentile versus the 'BBB' median of 52nd percentile).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- A sharp and sustained external shock to foreign and/or
domestic investors'
confidence with the potential to cause external financing
difficulties, for
example as a result of an undue change in the authorities'
monetary policy
strategy focussing on stability.
- A rise in the public debt burden, for example caused by
breaching the budget
deficit ceiling.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A strengthening of the external balances, making Indonesia
less vulnerable to
sudden changes in foreign-investor sentiment, for instance
through lower
commodity export dependence or structurally higher FDI inflows.
- Evidence that structural reforms or improvements in
infrastructure translate
into higher sustainable GDP growth in the longer run.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook, including a gradual slowdown of growth in China to 5.5%
by 2017 and
average Brent oil price assumptions of USD55 per barrel in 2015
and USD60 in
2016.
