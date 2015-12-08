(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
its rating outlook for the German non-life insurance sector
remains stable. The
sector outlook, an indicator of fundamental trends, is also
stable. The agency
considers German non-life companies to be well prepared to meet
the sector's
current challenges, and does not expect a significant number of
rating changes
over the next 12-24 months.
Fitch forecasts that German non-life insurers will maintain
strong levels of
capitalisation at end-2015 and end-2016. We believe the sector
is well prepared
to meet the new Solvency 2 regulatory capital requirements,
which come into
force on 1 January 2016. However, the reported regulatory ratios
are likely to
be lower than the very high levels reported under the old
regime.
Fitch expects slightly lower growth in German non-life premiums
in 2016 of 2%
extending the current sustained period of premium growth (2015:
3.0%). This
follows the sector's strongest premium growth period since 2000
(2014: 4.6%;
2013: 4.5%; 2012: 5.1%; 2011: 4.6%), indicating that the sector
continues to
maintain underwriting discipline through the current prolonged
period of low
investment yields because growth is driven from increased rates.
Fitch forecasts that the German non-life sector will report a
gross combined
ratio of 92% for 2015 and 91% for 2016, provided large weather
and
catastrophe-related claims remain within levels budgeted by
insurers. This
follows an improved gross combined ratio of 92.8% in 2014 (2013:
100.4%) after
Germany was hit by claims from exceptionally high natural
catastrophe activity
in 2013.
Fitch expects the sector to report a net underwriting result of
EUR3.0bn for
2015 and EUR3.5bn for 2016 following continued premium rate
increases. The
sector reported a net underwriting result of EUR2.9bn for 2014
(2013: EUR0.3bn).
Fitch believes that the sector will maintain its strong
reserving practices in
2016 as it is likely to have done for 2015, and that claims
reserves will
continue to increase.
The report, entitled '2016 Outlook: German Non-Life Insurance -
Strong
Underwriting Profitability to Be Maintained', is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50,
60311 Frankfurt
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
