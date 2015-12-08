(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: German Non-Life Insurance here FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its rating outlook for the German non-life insurance sector remains stable. The sector outlook, an indicator of fundamental trends, is also stable. The agency considers German non-life companies to be well prepared to meet the sector's current challenges, and does not expect a significant number of rating changes over the next 12-24 months. Fitch forecasts that German non-life insurers will maintain strong levels of capitalisation at end-2015 and end-2016. We believe the sector is well prepared to meet the new Solvency 2 regulatory capital requirements, which come into force on 1 January 2016. However, the reported regulatory ratios are likely to be lower than the very high levels reported under the old regime. Fitch expects slightly lower growth in German non-life premiums in 2016 of 2% extending the current sustained period of premium growth (2015: 3.0%). This follows the sector's strongest premium growth period since 2000 (2014: 4.6%; 2013: 4.5%; 2012: 5.1%; 2011: 4.6%), indicating that the sector continues to maintain underwriting discipline through the current prolonged period of low investment yields because growth is driven from increased rates. Fitch forecasts that the German non-life sector will report a gross combined ratio of 92% for 2015 and 91% for 2016, provided large weather and catastrophe-related claims remain within levels budgeted by insurers. This follows an improved gross combined ratio of 92.8% in 2014 (2013: 100.4%) after Germany was hit by claims from exceptionally high natural catastrophe activity in 2013. Fitch expects the sector to report a net underwriting result of EUR3.0bn for 2015 and EUR3.5bn for 2016 following continued premium rate increases. The sector reported a net underwriting result of EUR2.9bn for 2014 (2013: EUR0.3bn). Fitch believes that the sector will maintain its strong reserving practices in 2016 as it is likely to have done for 2015, and that claims reserves will continue to increase. The report, entitled '2016 Outlook: German Non-Life Insurance - Strong Underwriting Profitability to Be Maintained', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50, 60311 Frankfurt Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.