(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 06 (Fitch) Recent shareholder requests for
strategic changes
at American International Group, Inc. (AIG) will not result in
any immediate
rating actions, according to Fitch Ratings. However, the
requests, which
included demands to split the company into separate life,
property/casualty and
mortgage insurance public companies, will merit further
monitoring.
In AIG's third quarter 2015 earnings conference call, the
company indicated that
shareholder suggestions are considered, but a breakup of AIG is
not part of the
company's current strategic plan. Management believes there are
benefits to
having a combined life and property/casualty business, and AIG
has completed
significant efforts to focus operations and eliminate non-core
businesses in
recent years.
Fitch believes that evaluating the benefits and drawbacks of any
proposed future
reorganization at AIG from a credit perspective is difficult
until a genuine
plan of action is put forward. In any large corporate spinoff
transaction,
variables including capitalization and financial leverage of
newly separated
entities, as well as an assessment of the credibility of
strategic plans and
earnings prospects of each independent organization would be
primary
considerations of any rating decision.
On Oct. 28, investor Carl Icahn sent a letter to AIG CEO Peter
Hancock
suggesting that shareholders would benefit from a breakup of AIG
into smaller,
more focused entities. The letter suggests that a separation
would promote
operating and cost efficiencies allowing the new entities to
generate a return
on equity that is more in line with peers. The letter also
suggests that the
designation of AIG as a Non-Bank Systematically Important
Financial Institution
(SIFI) would likely be removed after a break-up of the
organization into smaller
segments, reducing regulatory compliance costs and the potential
for more
restrictive future capital requirements.
In March 2015 Fitch assigned a Positive Outlook to AIG's Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) and holding company debt ratings based in large
part on previous
progress in reducing leverage in the capital structure from
divesting non-core
operations and recent refinancing activity, earnings improvement
within
insurance operations, and better debt servicing capability
provided by stronger
interest coverage levels and continued favorable parent company
liquidity.
Fitch currently views AIG's SIFI status as a credit neutral. It
remains unclear
what regulatory capital standards AIG will be subject to going
forward and
whether these standards will differ considerably from non-SIFI
insurer
requirements. If capital standards are higher than peers, Fitch
would need to
weigh the credit benefits of enhanced capital levels against the
potential
negatives of a decline in relative competitive position.
The IFS ratings of AIG's life subsidiaries are currently 'A+',
and
property/casualty subsidiaries are rated 'A' reflecting unique
performance and
capital attributes of each major segment. Fitch does not
currently rate AIG's
mortgage insurance operations. The parent holding company senior
debt rating at
'BBB+' is currently notched off of the life company ratings with
consideration
of holding company attributes including financial leverage and
liquidity, as
well as diverse sources of funds for debt servicing from
insurance operating
subsidiaries.
Key factors described in Fitch's March press release that could
lead to future
ratings upgrades for AIG include maintaining holding company and
subsidiary
capital at current levels, further improvements in GAAP earnings
based interest
coverage, continued earnings stability within life operations
and further
improvement in property/casualty earnings derived from a shift
toward breakeven
or better underwriting performance. Rating Outlooks are
established typically
within a 12-18 month future horizon. Fitch will strongly
consider AIG's
near-term performance relative to these rating triggers in
future rating
actions. Any broader strategic actions announced by the company
will receive
consideration as events unfold.
