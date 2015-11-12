(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Shinhan Card 2015-1 International
Ltd
here
SEOUL/HONG KONG, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
a final rating
to Shinhan Card 2015-1 International Ltd's notes as follows:
USD400m floating-rate notes due February 2020 rated 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
The transaction is a securitisation of credit card receivables
denominated in
Korean won and originated by Shinhan Card Co (SHC;
A-/Stable/F2).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on an initial subordination of 18% for the
senior notes in
the form of a subordinated seller interest, and a
non-subordinated seller
interest absorbing the dilution risk of the securitised credit
card receivables.
The rating also reflects a cash reserve funded at closing, which
covers two
months of interest payments, expenses and servicer transition
costs; early
amortisation triggers and servicer termination triggers;
currency and
interest-rate swap arrangements; and back-up servicing provided
by Woori Bank
(A-/Stable/F1).
It further takes into account SHC's leading position in South
Korea's credit
card market, commanding around 22 million cardholders with SHC -
which is about
43.5% of South Korea's total population of 50.6 million - and
the sound
financial and legal structure of the transaction.
The currency and interest-rate swaps are provided by DBS Bank
Ltd., Seoul branch
(DBS, Seoul). US dollar swap payment obligations will be made
directly to the
noteholders should transfer and convertibility risks occur in
South Korea so
long as the corresponding Korean won obligations are received at
DBS, Seoul.
Fitch expects a stable ongoing performance of South Korean
credit card
receivables, backed by steady unemployment (3.2% in September
2015). However,
the agency believes that high household debt in South Korea and
a potential rise
in interest rates could put pressure on the performance of
credit card assets.
Sharp deterioration in the credit card sector cannot be ruled
out if employment
were to weaken significantly or if interest rates were to rise
very rapidly,
although these are not Fitch's base cases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAAsf' rating may be downgraded if the weighted-average
base-case default
rate (worst product mix assumed) were to increase by 91% to
12.9%, from 6.8%,
all other variables remaining unchanged.
The 'AAAsf' rating may be downgraded if the weighted-average
base-case monthly
payment rate were to decline by 27% (worst product mix assumed)
to 32.7%, from
44.6%, all other variables remaining unchanged.
The rating addresses the timely payment of interest and the
ultimate payment of
principal by the legal final maturity in February 2020.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
Data Adequacy
Fitch conducted a file review of 20 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by SHC compared with SHC's
credit policy at
the time of underwriting. Fitch has checked the consistency and
plausibility of
the information, and no substantial discrepancies were noted
that would have an
impact on Fitch's rating analysis.
Fitch reviewed the results of the agreed-upon procedures (AUP)
conducted on the
portfolio; the AUP checked key eligibility criteria matching
with the selected
samples provided to Fitch for its rating analysis, and reported
no significant
errors that would affect Fitch's rating analysis.
A new issue report is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
publication of a
Representations Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms Appendix is
not required for
this transaction.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+822 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jackerin Jeeradit
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Committee Chairperson
Helen Wong
Senior Director
+852 2263 9934
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Sources of Information:
The source of information used to assess the rating was SHC as
the originator
and servicer. The information provided by the originator to
support Fitch's
asset analysis included SHC's dynamic portfolio data from
September 2008 to
August 2015 and stratification data as at 14 October 2015. Fitch
also employed
the data set used in SHC's previous credit card securitisation
transactions.
The originator has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying information
used in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014)
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Jun 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993873
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
