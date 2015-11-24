(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UAE Islamic Banks Monitor 2015 - 2016 Outlook here DUBAI/LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) The UAE's Islamic finance sector has continued to outpace the UAE's conventional banking sector's growth in 2015. The six largest Fitch-rated Islamic banks' share of total bank gross loans was around 21%, up 3% in 1H15, and they had around 20% of total assets at end-1H15. We expect demand for UAE Islamic banks' lending to continue to grow, supported by wider acceptance and an expanding customer base. The Islamic banks' impaired loans /gross loans ratio was 5.3% at end-1H15, down from 11.5% at end-2012. Significant improvement continues and partly reflects increasing gross loans, but asset quality remains weaker than the conventional banks' average of 4%-6%. This is partly due to the larger proportion of retail loans at the Islamic banks (including personal residential mortgages), which made up more than 40% of their loans at end-2014. This has resulted in vulnerability and potentially large losses compared with conventional banks when the cycle turns. Positively for their ratings, Islamic banks have managed to reduce exposure to the real-estate sector, which was historically higher than for conventional banks. UAE Islamic banks will benefit from the central bank's decision this year to include sharia-compliant securities in the range of instruments it accepts as collateral for accessing liquidity. Islamic banks often hold these securities but in the past have had to hold liquidity either in cash or monthly offerings of central bank sukuk, with maturities of three to six months. This puts them at a disadvantage to conventional banks, which have a wide range of interest-earning liquidity management options. Key UAE sukuk issues in 2015 were Dubai Islamic Bank's USD750m and Noor Bank's USD500m. There is no Sharia Council in the UAE, the central bank has proposed a Higher Sharia Authority to provide unified supervision and issue guidelines to financial institutions in Islamic finance-related matters. This means that Islamic banks have their own Sharia boards, which can give different Fatwa on product or bank activities. The effect of the new authority would likely vary by bank, depending on whether the new rules increase or limit a specific bank's product offering. Fitch expects total UAE bank loan growth of 10%-15% in 2015, closer to 10% as a sector average, slightly down on 2014 (around 13% for Fitch-rated banks). Growth is particularly high among Islamic banks. We expect loan growth to moderate slightly further in 2016, but remain in high single digits. Net income improved sharply across most banks in 2013-1H15, particularly due to reducing impairment charges. We expect these to remain low in 2016, but without further improvement. The full report, UAE Islamic Banks Dashboard, is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Bashar Al Natoor Global Head of Islamic Finance +971 4 424 1242 Fitch Ratings Limited Al Thuraya Tower 1 Office 1805 Dubai Media City Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.