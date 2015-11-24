(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UAE Islamic Banks Monitor 2015 -
2016 Outlook
here
DUBAI/LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) The UAE's Islamic finance
sector has continued
to outpace the UAE's conventional banking sector's growth in
2015. The six
largest Fitch-rated Islamic banks' share of total bank gross
loans was around
21%, up 3% in 1H15, and they had around 20% of total assets at
end-1H15. We
expect demand for UAE Islamic banks' lending to continue to
grow, supported by
wider acceptance and an expanding customer base.
The Islamic banks' impaired loans /gross loans ratio was 5.3% at
end-1H15, down
from 11.5% at end-2012. Significant improvement continues and
partly reflects
increasing gross loans, but asset quality remains weaker than
the conventional
banks' average of 4%-6%. This is partly due to the larger
proportion of retail
loans at the Islamic banks (including personal residential
mortgages), which
made up more than 40% of their loans at end-2014. This has
resulted in
vulnerability and potentially large losses compared with
conventional banks when
the cycle turns. Positively for their ratings, Islamic banks
have managed to
reduce exposure to the real-estate sector, which was
historically higher than
for conventional banks.
UAE Islamic banks will benefit from the central bank's decision
this year to
include sharia-compliant securities in the range of instruments
it accepts as
collateral for accessing liquidity. Islamic banks often hold
these securities
but in the past have had to hold liquidity either in cash or
monthly offerings
of central bank sukuk, with maturities of three to six months.
This puts them at
a disadvantage to conventional banks, which have a wide range of
interest-earning liquidity management options. Key UAE sukuk
issues in 2015 were
Dubai Islamic Bank's USD750m and Noor Bank's USD500m.
There is no Sharia Council in the UAE, the central bank has
proposed a Higher
Sharia Authority to provide unified supervision and issue
guidelines to
financial institutions in Islamic finance-related matters. This
means that
Islamic banks have their own Sharia boards, which can give
different Fatwa on
product or bank activities. The effect of the new authority
would likely vary by
bank, depending on whether the new rules increase or limit a
specific bank's
product offering.
Fitch expects total UAE bank loan growth of 10%-15% in 2015,
closer to 10% as a
sector average, slightly down on 2014 (around 13% for
Fitch-rated banks). Growth
is particularly high among Islamic banks. We expect loan growth
to moderate
slightly further in 2016, but remain in high single digits. Net
income improved
sharply across most banks in 2013-1H15, particularly due to
reducing impairment
charges. We expect these to remain low in 2016, but without
further improvement.
The full report, UAE Islamic Banks Dashboard, is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Bashar Al Natoor
Global Head of Islamic Finance
+971 4 424 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1
Office 1805
Dubai Media City
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
