(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed VIVAT
NV's (VIVAT)
insurance entities, SRLEV N.V. and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen
N.V. (together,
VIVAT Insurance), at 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings and removed
them from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). This follows the
completion of the
acquisition of VIVAT by China-based Anbang Group Holdings Co.
Ltd (Anbang). The
Outlooks are Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch understands from VIVAT that the regulatory framework in
which it operates
protects the company's capital position through restrictions on
the minimum
capital position and dividend payments. In Fitch's view these
regulatory
restrictions are intended to preserve VIVAT's capitalisation and
protect
policyholders.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that VIVAT
will improve its
earnings and debt servicing capabilities through operational
efficiencies,
portfolio adjustments, re-branding and streamlining distribution
channels.
VIVAT (formerly REAAL NV) was sold in July 2015 by SNS REAAL NV
to Anbang. Fitch
views VIVAT as strategically 'Important' to its parent and
Anbang's ownership of
VIVAT as neutral.
VIVAT Insurance's ratings benefit from strong capitalisation
following a capital
injection of EUR1.35bn by Anbang, renewed strategic focus
following the
acquisition, and a strong franchise in the Dutch insurance
market. Rating
weaknesses include weak profitability.
Pre-capital injection, VIVAT Insurance had an adequate solvency
position and
high financial leverage. At end-December 2014, VIVAT Insurance's
regulatory
solvency was 136%, down from 172% at end-2013, mainly as a
result of weak
profitability in 2014. As a result of the capital injection, the
Solvency I
ratio of VIVAT will increase to 233% (based on pro-forma 30 June
2015 figures)
and the Solvency II ratio to above 150% (based on standard model
pro-forma 30
June 2015 figures). Post-capital injection, VIVAT Insurance's
financial leverage
ratio (FLR) will improve to just under 26% based on pro-forma
end-2014
financials, from 38% pre-injection, a level Fitch views as
manageable.
Fitch views VIVAT's profitability and interest coverage as weak.
VIVAT posted a
EUR612m loss in 2014 (2013: loss of EUR625m), driven by reserve
strengthening in
the IFRS accounts following a liability adequacy test (LAT).
Fitch believes that
VIVAT's underlying profitability is likely to remain under
pressure in the
coming years from low interest rates and fierce competition in
the Dutch
insurance market.
VIVAT's new ownership has facilitated a normalisation of the
business, which
includes the resumption of coupon payments by SRLEV N.V. on its
subordinated
bonds, a new commercial strategy of cancelling non-profitable
distribution
agreements for the VIVAT group, and planned simplification of
balances between
VIVAT and its former parent company SNS REAAL NV.
VIVAT Insurance's ratings are underpinned by the companies'
strong presence in
the Dutch insurance market, notably in life and pensions. SRLEV
N.V. ranks third
among Dutch life insurers, with a market share of around 15%.
REAAL
Schadeverzekeringen is a significant, albeit smaller, non-life
player, with a 5%
market share.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIVAT Insurance's ratings could be upgraded if the companies
return to
profitability in line with the 'BBB' rating category (for
example, if return on
equity improves to 3% and is expected to remain at that level),
while
maintaining overall capital strength.
VIVAT Insurance's ratings may be downgraded if there are
material losses in 2015
or 2016, or if the group regulatory solvency ratio (on a
Solvency II basis)
falls below 150%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993993
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.