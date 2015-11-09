(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed its
review of Chile's
four largest banks. As a result of the review, Fitch has
affirmed the National
ratings of Banco Santander Chile (SAN), Banco de Chile (BCH),
Banco Estado
(BECH) and Banco Credito e Inversiones (BCI). In addition, Fitch
has affirmed
the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability
Ratings (VRs) of SAN,
BECH and BCI. Finally, the Fitch revised the Rating Outlook on
BCI's long-term
IDRs and National long-term rating to Positive from Stable.
A detailed list of all rating actions follows below. For more
information on
each individual bank and its bank holding companies' (BHC)
rating drivers and
sensitivities, please refer to the respective press releases
published along
with this one.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Santander Chile
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a+';
--Support rating at '1';
--Support rating floor at 'A-';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds at 'A+' and national long-term rating
at 'AAA(cl)';
--Mortgage Covered Bonds national long-term rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating at 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Banco de Chile
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds national long-term rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating at 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Banco del Estado de Chile
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--VR at 'bbb';
--Support rating at '1';
--Support rating floor at 'A+';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A+';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA(cl)'.
Banco de Credito e Inversiones
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook
changed to Positive
from Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A-';
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cl)';
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA-(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase Nivel 1'.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Diego Alcazar (BSC, BEC and BCI)
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Abraham Martinez (BCH)
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings
Santiago, Chile
Secondary Analysts
Santiago Gallo (BSC, BEC and BCH)
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Abraham Martinez (BCI)
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
