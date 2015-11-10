(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
HSBC Trinkaus &
Burkhardt AG's (HSBC Trinkaus) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA-'
with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, it has affirmed HSBC
Trinkaus's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
HSBC Trinkaus's IDRs and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's
belief that, in
case of need, it would be extremely likely that it would be
supported by its
ultimate parent HSBC Holdings (HSBC Holdings, AA-/Stable/F1+)
through HSBC Bank
(AA-/Stable/F1+).
HSBC Trinkaus's role within HSBC Group is to improve the group's
coverage of
internationally active German corporate (both large and
Mittelstand) clients,
among other things by offering additional HSBC financing and
lending products.
This will result in further significant increases in
risk-weighted assets (RWA;
which were up 35% in 2014) and will likely require additional
capital support
from HSBC Group in the medium term.
Given the competitive banking environment in Germany, HSBC
Trinkaus sees its
competitive advantage in marketing HSBC product capabilities,
including lending
throughout HSBC's global network. The significant referrals of
clients to other
HSBC entities suggests that HSBC Trinkaus's actual contribution
to group profits
is higher than reported (around 0.9% of 1H15 group pre-tax
profits), emphasising
the core subsidiary role of HSBC Trinkaus for HSBC Group.
The Stable Outlook reflects our view that HSBC Trinkaus's
importance within the
HSBC Group is not about to change in the foreseeable future and
the Stable
Outlook for HSBC Bank/Holding's IDRs.
VR
The VR affirmation reflects continued adequate financial
fundamentals as HSBC
Trinkaus executes its growth strategy in corporate banking.
However, we expect
profitability to deteriorate somewhat, especially when its
historically low loan
impairment charges start to rise. We also expect that HSBC
Trinkaus's parent
would inject capital to support the growth strategy if needed,
as it did in
2014.
We expect HSBC Trinkaus's loan book, including a larger
proportion of
speculative grade or longer-dated loans, to continue to rise
rapidly in 2015 and
2016, albeit at a slower rate in light of intense competition
and its negative
impact on asset margins. At the same time, we expect increases
in operating
expenses to outpace a rise in operating revenue during the
bank's expansion
phase. However, we expect that the bank's risk profile, balance
sheet structure,
capitalisation and profitability will still remain sound.
In addition, HSBC Trinkaus is expanding in German mid-corporate
lending during a
period of low interest rates and increasing competition for
German corporate
clients from both domestic and foreign banks. While we believe
that HSBC
Trinkaus has the capabilities to correctly price German
corporate risk and to
maintain underwriting and pricing discipline, it nonetheless
exposes that bank
to earnings volatility and higher credit impairment charges once
the economic
cycle turns.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
We believe that the group's propensity to provide support is
unlikely to
diminish in light of HSBC Group's current strategy and our
expectation is
therefore that HSBC Trinkaus's IDRs will continue to move in
line with HSBC
Bank's /HSBC Holdings'.
This assessment would change - and potentially result in a
notching differential
between HSBC Trinkaus and HSBC Bank/ Holdings - if the
importance of the Germany
subsidiary's role within the group diminishes. Rating divergence
could also
occur should tighter national regulations lead to weaker
integration or capital
and liquidity across the group becomes less fungible. Although
the latter is
possible we believe that a scenario in which HSBC Trinkaus would
need support
which HSBC Bank's regulator, the UK Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA), would
consider material is highly unlikely.
VR
The bank's VRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
regarding the
loan book expansion and the development of HSBC Trinkaus's
common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio. We expect that HSBC Group will ensure that HSBC
Trinkaus is
adequately capitalised during and after its strategic growth
period. All this is
factored into HSBC Trinkaus's VR.
In addition, if risk-adjusted operating profits continue to fall
beyond 2016,
and if contingency risks in lower rated classes increase, the VR
could come
under pressure. Upside potential, while limited in the
medium-term, could arise
from successful execution of the bank's revised strategy while
maintaining
strong financial metrics.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf
Analyst
+49 69 768076 136
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993740
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
