(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 19 (Fitch) US credit card asset quality
strengthened in
third-quarter 2015, but is likely approaching the lowest levels
of delinquencies
and net chargeoffs, according to Fitch Ratings. The slowing rate
of improvements
in these measures contributes to our belief that card asset
quality will likely
begin to weaken modestly in 2016.
Weighted average delinquencies of 90 or more days fell 5 bps
year over year to
0.76% for third-quarter 2015, versus falling 11 bps year over
year for
third-quarter 2014. Weighted average delinquencies of 30 or more
days improved
nine bps year over year to 1.50% for third-quarter 2015, versus
a 22-bps
improvement for third-quarter 2014. The weighted average rate of
chargeoffs
declined by 22 bps year over year in third-quarter 2015 to 2.30%
from 2.52% in
third-quarter 2014. For the year-over-year change in
third-quarter 2014, the
chargeoff rate improved by 37 bps.
Average losses in the third quarter for the top six issuers are
now 227 bps
below their 2010-2014 averages. This level is likely
unsustainable for an
extended period. The above measures include data from American
Express, Bank of
America, Citi, Discover, JPMorgan Chase and U.S. Bancorp, where
data is
available.
The slowdown in asset quality improvement does not signal
material credit
deterioration over the near to intermediate term, but portfolio
seasoning and
recent growth will also weigh more heavily on credit quality
metrics in 2016.
Longer term, Fitch believes card asset quality metrics could
stabilize at rates
lower than the historical averages given changes in underwriting
criteria and
declines in subprime exposure. These factors have been driven in
part by the
implementation of the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility
and Disclosure
Act of 2009 (CARD Act) and a broader industrywide focus on
credit card
"transactors" (purchase followed by balance payment) over
"revolvers" (purchase
followed by outstanding loan balance). Still, Fitch believes
underwriting
standards will likely continue to gradually loosen to support
near-term
corporate growth and earnings objectives.
Generally, other measures of the card sector were mostly stable.
Purchase
volumes were up 6.4% in the third quarter on average for the top
seven general
purpose card issuers. Growth in the third quarter of 2014 for
the same group was
8.6%. Lower gas prices and tougher year-over-year high water
marks are
contributing to 2015's slower purchase volume growth. Purchase
volume metrics
are based on the seven largest general purpose card issuers in
the US.
Card portfolio returns, through the first nine months of 2015,
fell to 4.0%,
down from 4.2% for the first nine months of 2014. Declines were
driven in part
by lower reserve releases. Fitch expects provisioning expenses
to be a larger
headwind in 2016, primarily reflecting further portfolio
seasoning and growth.
A complete report on recent US card performance in may be found
in the report:
"U.S. Credit Cards: Asset Quality Review 3Q15 (Credit
Normalization Expected to
Occur in 2016)" on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-9121
Jared Kirsch
Analyst
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0646
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1-212-908-0652
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
U.S. Credit Cards: Asset Quality Review 3Q15 (Credit
Normalization Expected to
Occur in 2016)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.