(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 19 (Fitch) US credit card asset quality strengthened in third-quarter 2015, but is likely approaching the lowest levels of delinquencies and net chargeoffs, according to Fitch Ratings. The slowing rate of improvements in these measures contributes to our belief that card asset quality will likely begin to weaken modestly in 2016. Weighted average delinquencies of 90 or more days fell 5 bps year over year to 0.76% for third-quarter 2015, versus falling 11 bps year over year for third-quarter 2014. Weighted average delinquencies of 30 or more days improved nine bps year over year to 1.50% for third-quarter 2015, versus a 22-bps improvement for third-quarter 2014. The weighted average rate of chargeoffs declined by 22 bps year over year in third-quarter 2015 to 2.30% from 2.52% in third-quarter 2014. For the year-over-year change in third-quarter 2014, the chargeoff rate improved by 37 bps. Average losses in the third quarter for the top six issuers are now 227 bps below their 2010-2014 averages. This level is likely unsustainable for an extended period. The above measures include data from American Express, Bank of America, Citi, Discover, JPMorgan Chase and U.S. Bancorp, where data is available. The slowdown in asset quality improvement does not signal material credit deterioration over the near to intermediate term, but portfolio seasoning and recent growth will also weigh more heavily on credit quality metrics in 2016. Longer term, Fitch believes card asset quality metrics could stabilize at rates lower than the historical averages given changes in underwriting criteria and declines in subprime exposure. These factors have been driven in part by the implementation of the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 (CARD Act) and a broader industrywide focus on credit card "transactors" (purchase followed by balance payment) over "revolvers" (purchase followed by outstanding loan balance). Still, Fitch believes underwriting standards will likely continue to gradually loosen to support near-term corporate growth and earnings objectives. Generally, other measures of the card sector were mostly stable. Purchase volumes were up 6.4% in the third quarter on average for the top seven general purpose card issuers. Growth in the third quarter of 2014 for the same group was 8.6%. Lower gas prices and tougher year-over-year high water marks are contributing to 2015's slower purchase volume growth. Purchase volume metrics are based on the seven largest general purpose card issuers in the US. Card portfolio returns, through the first nine months of 2015, fell to 4.0%, down from 4.2% for the first nine months of 2014. Declines were driven in part by lower reserve releases. Fitch expects provisioning expenses to be a larger headwind in 2016, primarily reflecting further portfolio seasoning and growth. A complete report on recent US card performance in may be found in the report: "U.S. Credit Cards: Asset Quality Review 3Q15 (Credit Normalization Expected to Occur in 2016)" on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-9121 Jared Kirsch Analyst Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0646 Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions Fitch Wire +1-212-908-0652 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. U.S. Credit Cards: Asset Quality Review 3Q15 (Credit Normalization Expected to Occur in 2016) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.