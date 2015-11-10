(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI, November 10 (Fitch) Chinese airlines will continue to
benefit from
robust air travel demand over the medium term, Fitch Ratings
says. The demand is
driven by fast-growing overseas travel as more countries provide
easier access
to Chinese citizens, consumers' appetite for leisure travel
overseas grows, and
air travel becomes increasingly affordable. We also expect
Chinese airlines to
further expand their international route networks.
Air passenger traffic in China has increased strongly since the
beginning of
2015. Passenger traffic turnover in terms of revenue passenger
kilometres (RPK)
rose 15.1% yoy in 8M15, compared with a 11.4% yoy increase in
8M14. The demand
for overseas travel has been strong with RPK on international
routes posting a
29.1% yoy growth in 8M15, compared with 13.8% yoy in 8M14. The
industry
passenger load factor improved 1.2 pp in 8M15 to 83.0%.
Chinese travellers are taking longer domestic flights, as they
become
increasingly accustomed to longer-distance travel. This is
evident in the 9.9%
yoy increase in the number of domestic passengers in 8M15, which
was slower than
the domestic RPK growth of 11.4%. It is also possible that
travellers have
replaced shorter-range domestic flights with journeys on
high-speed trains.
In contrast, short-range international routes are gaining
popularity as a result
of growing consumer appetite and easier visa access to many
foreign countries.
This trend is obvious as the number of international passengers
soared 35.3% yoy
in 8M15, higher than the international RPK growth of 29.1% yoy.
For instance,
travel to Japan and South Korea surged after the two countries
relaxed visa
requirements for Chinese citizens in January and April 2015
respectively. Many
member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have
recently also
loosened or are planning to loosen the visa access for Chinese
citizens, which
will boost short-range international travel volumes.
At the same time, air travel has become more affordable, as
urban disposable
income increased 8.4% yoy in 9M15, while airlines have kept air
fares stable due
to a healthy demand and lower jet fuel costs. In addition,
travel agencies are
offering outbound travel packages at more competitive prices to
gain shares in
international travel market, as the domestic travel market is
almost saturated.
Contact:
Karl Shen
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3008
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Limited, Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue,
Pudong, Shanghai,
China
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.