(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'A' to AAI
Limited's (AAI; Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating:
AA-/Stable) AUD225m
regulatory compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes, which are due to
settle on 18
November 2015. At the same time, Fitch has published AAI's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The unsecured subordinated obligations have a final maturity of
18 November
2040. Optional redemption before this date requires the prior
written approval
of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The
notes include a
regulatory non-viability clause and will qualify as regulatory
Tier 2 capital
for the insurer. The proceeds from the notes will be used for
general corporate
purposes and will form part of the issuer's shareholder's funds
investment
portfolio.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AAI's Tier 2 instrument is classified as subordinated debt and
is rated one
notch below the company's IDR of 'A+'. Fitch has applied
standard notching to
the notes including a baseline recovery assumption of 'below
average' compared
to senior unsecured instruments, and a non-performance risk
assessment of
'minimal'. Notching of -1 was applied relative to the IDR, which
was based on -1
for recovery and 0 for non-performance risk.
Fitch has applied a 'minimal' classification for non-performance
risk to reflect
the notes low triggers.
The notes would convert to equity in AAI's ultimate parent
Suncorp Group Limited
(IDR: A+/Stable) in part or in full should APRA deem that AAI or
the group's
non-life holding company, Suncorp Insurance Holdings Ltd (SIHL),
has become
non-viable without conversion and would convert in full without
a public-sector
capital injection. The notes would be written off in part or in
full were SGL
unable to convert the notes to equity within five business days
of the trigger
event date. Interest payments can be deferred at the discretion
of AAI or if a
regulatory deferral condition subsists.
Under Fitch's methodology, the notes qualify for 100% equity
credit as the
agency applies a regulatory override to the extent that APRA
does. The notes
will be treated as 100% debt in financial leverage ratios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to AAI's IFS rating would likely result in a
corresponding change in
AAI's IDR and subordinated debt rating.
For details on the key rating drivers and sensitivities for the
IFS rating of
AAI, see the rating action commentary titled, "Fitch Upgrades
Suncorp's IFS
Rating to 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 30 July 2015, available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993950
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.