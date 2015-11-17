(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, November 17 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Avrist Assurance's (Avrist) National Insurer
Financial
Strength Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's rating reflects Avrist's small market franchise,
strong capital
position and conservative investment portfolio. The rating also
considers the
company's business concentration in Indonesia, which has a
weaker operating
framework compared with other developed markets in the region,
as well as
Avrist's healthy, fast-growing operating performance.
Avrist has 40 years of operating history and was the
16th-largest life insurer
in Indonesia with around 1.4% market share by total gross
written premiums at
end-1Q15. The company's capitalisation, measured by its
regulatory risk-based
capitalisation (RBC) ratio, is strong at 443% at end-June 2015
(2014: 445%).
This is well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%.
Fitch considers the company's investment portfolio conservative,
with cash and
cash equivalents and fixed-income securities forming the
majority of the
company's invested assets. Some of its cash holdings are placed
with banks rated
below investment-grade or unrated. The company's conservative
investment
portfolio and strong capitalisation mitigate the potentially
volatile
revaluation reserve.
Avrist's operating performance has been favourable over the last
five years,
supported by the company's prudent underwriting practices and
stable expense
management. The company's unaudited consolidated gross written
premiums were
IDR1.032trn at end-June 2015, a 39.5% increase from a year
earlier. The
company's premium income rose sharply in 2014, driven by
Avrist's campaign to
boost sales of individual life policies through its
bancassurance channel.
This strategy has increased the contribution of the traditional
life business to
Avrist's total business portfolio to more than 60% at end-2014
from 50.8% at
end-2013. The shift towards traditional products could help
Avrist's long-term
premium sustainability as these products are more resilient in
times of
liquidity crisis. Avrist has so far maintained a strict
underwriting approach to
support its business expansion and operating performance, and
kept its top-line
growth in line with its capitalisation.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Avrist will
maintain its
healthy financial fundamentals and sound capital buffer relative
to its
operating profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a stronger business
franchise and
increased market recognition. The rating may also be upgraded
due to enhanced
premium sustainability - with successful diversification into
traditional life
protection products - and improved operating performance, with a
pre-tax return
on assets consistently above 3.5% (annualised end-June 2015:
2.9%).
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant
weakening of Avrist's
capitalisation in relation to its business profile, with the RBC
ratio
consistently below 300%, and deterioration in business
performance with a
persistency ratio for first-year premiums at below 80% for a
prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 29886814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ail=31
