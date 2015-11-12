(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
Indonesian government's
deregulation measures for the property market will take time to
translate into
significant and sustained improvement in demand.
Activity in the Indonesian property market has waned in the past
24 months as
potential buyers delayed purchases and developers put off
launching new projects
for sale. This was due to slowing economic growth, several
increases in the
central bank's policy rate since mid-2013 to rein in inflation
expectations, and
regulatory uncertainties.
Recent developments suggest that the government is eliminating
uncertainties and
relaxing regulations, especially those pertaining to the ability
of consumers to
purchase property. This marks a shift from the government's
previous policies to
cool the market.
Fitch's Indonesia Property Watch 2Q15 report outlined these
measures, which were
designed to boost domestic growth. For instance, Bank Indonesia
in June 2015
relaxed the down payment requirement for property purchases by
an average of
10%. This was followed by a proposal by the Ministry of Finance
in September
2015 to change the threshold for the imposition of the 20%
luxury tax to a
property value of IDR10trn from a previously planned IDR2trn and
from the
current threshold that is based on property size.
In addition, the finance ministry has proposed to allow
foreigners to own
property valued at more than IDR10trn. This compares with
current rules that
allow foreigners to hold a property in Indonesia only under a
"right to use"
title, versus Indonesian citizens who may own property under a
"freehold" title.
These revisions are generally positive for the property sector,
and form part of
the government's broader range of reforms to attract investment
and boost demand
for property. However, drafting of new regulations in Indonesia
has historically
been slow, and therefore Fitch believes that the reforms will
take time to
translate into significant and sustained increase in property
demand.
Furthermore, the ban on taking a mortgage on unfinished
properties remains in
place, although the down payment requirement has been relaxed -
and this is
likely to continue to keep the lid on demand. Fitch also expects
domestic
purchasing power and consumer confidence to continue to be weak
in the near term
as economic growth falters.
Thus, we expect larger property developers with a stronger track
record and
strong recurring income streams - PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk
(BB-/Stable), PT
Lippo Karawaci Tbk (BB-/Stable) and PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk
(BB-/Stable) - to
continue to outperform their peers and to be more resilient in
the face of
operating challenges.
Contact:
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.