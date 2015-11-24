(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhstan-based
Kompetenz Joint Stock Company's (Kompetenz) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'B' and National IFS rating at 'BB (kaz)'. The
Outlooks are Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kompetenz's limited financial flexibility,
continuing
loss-making underwriting performance, a business strategy that
Fitch believes is
challenging to execute, the moderate quality of its investment
assets, and
restored regulatory solvency position.
Kompetenz has continued to grow rather aggressively with gross
written premiums
up 105% yoy in 9M15 on a gross basis and 172% on a net basis.
The growth has
been concentrated in the compulsory motor third party liability
(MTPL) insurance
business, with this line being the key contributor to the
increase on a net
basis. The line's weight in net written premiums increased to
62% in 9M15 from
51% in 2014 and 17% in 2013.
Although this growth allowed Kompetenz to ease the pressure of
administrative
expenses on its combined ratio, Fitch believes that it will be
challenging for
the insurer to achieve a sustainable healthy underwriting result
over the longer
term with the current concentration on MTPL. The Kazakh MTPL
segment remains
highly competitive and is associated with high commission rates.
MTPL premiums
for the sector grew only 16% in 9M15.
Despite the growth, Kompetenz again reported a negative
underwriting result,
albeit a smaller loss of KZT251m for 9M15, compared with the
KZT270m loss a year
ago. The underwriting loss in 9M15 was driven by a number of
factors. These
included growth of expenses following rapid expansion in the
MTPL segment,
continuing adverse reserve development for the workers'
compensation line (which
is in run-off), and weak performance of the health insurance
line.
The underwriting loss was more than offset by KZT527m FX gains
on
USD-denominated investments, which were the key contributor to
Kompetenz's
strong net profit of KZT404m in 9M15 (2014: net loss KZT380m).
The FX gains were
the result of a sharp depreciation of the Kazakh tenge in August
2015. Fitch
views this aspect of Kompetenz's profitability as being of a
non-recurring
nature.
In line with many local peers, Kompetenz increased the share of
USD-denominated
investment instruments to mitigate the impact of tenge
depreciation on its
balance sheet. The change in the currency structure has been
achieved through a
shift to a less risk-averse investment strategy. The share of
'CCC'-rated
USD-denominated corporate bond in the investment portfolio grew
to 14% at
end-9M15 from 0% at end-2014.
According to Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model,
Kompetenz's risk-adjusted
capital score was below 'somewhat weak' based on 2014 results.
Fitch expects
that the strong profit of 9M15 should help the company to
improve its capital
score in 2015. The regulatory solvency position stood at a
compliant level of
106% at end-September 2015, although with only a thin cushion
above the minimum
of 100%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include a
sustained
improvement in the insurer's net result to positive levels,
diversified premium
growth and no weakening of its Prism factor-based capital model
score.
The ratings could be downgraded if the insurer's regulatory
solvency margin
remains exposed to non-compliance risks on a prolonged basis and
the insurer
fails to improve its operating performance on a sustainable
basis
