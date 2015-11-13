(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Netherland's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on the Netherland's senior
unsecured foreign
and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The
Country Ceiling
has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating reflects the rich and flexible economy, large
and persistent
current account surpluses and the strengthening recovery
reducing balance sheet
and financial risks.
The recovery of the Dutch economy has continued since our last
rating review in
May 2015. GDP growth accelerated to 2.5% in 1Q15, the strongest
growth rate
since the eurozone crisis. In 2Q15 growth slowed, qoq growth was
only 0.2%,
mainly due to temporary factors. Household consumption growth,
benefiting from
improving conditions in the housing and labour markets, and a
pick-up in private
investment are becoming the key drivers of the recovery. The
recent weakness in
global trade represents a risk to the very open Dutch economy.
Fitch forecast GDP growth to reach 1.9% in 2015 and stabilise
around 1.7% in
2016-2017. The 2016-17 outlook is in line with the forecast
eurozone growth of
1.6 and 1.7%, and slightly below the 'AAA' median growth
forecast of 2.1 and
2.2%. This growth path implies a gradual closing of the negative
output gap as
potential GDP growth is estimated by the government to be
0.9%-1.0% in
2015-2016. The European Commission estimates the medium-term
potential growth is
also around 1%.
Fitch forecasts the budget deficit to decline marginally to 2.1%
in 2015 from
2.3% of GDP in 2014 due to the positive effect of the cyclical
economic
recovery. The fiscal consolidation measures in 2012 and 2013,
during the balance
sheet recession of the private sector, have permanently improved
the structural
position and highlighted the resilience of the very open Dutch
economy to
adverse shocks. According to the draft 2016 budget the
government intends to
loosen the fiscal stance next year by EUR5bn (0.75% of GDP)
through personal
income tax cuts to improve the functioning of labour markets.
Fiscal easing when
the economic recovery is already strengthening could lead to a
pro-cyclical
fiscal stance. Nevertheless, Fitch's assessment is that given
the initial
position, the Netherlands has some space to loosen its fiscal
stance without
jeopardising its declining debt trajectory and the fiscal
stimulus could
mitigate the risk of adverse shocks.
Gross general government debt (GGGD) will peak at around 68% of
GDP in
2014-2015, significantly above the 'AAA' median of 44%. Based on
its debt
dynamics simulation, Fitch forecasts GGGD to gradually decline
to 60% by 2024.
The risks to the sovereign from financial sector contingent
liabilities have
declined further in recent quarters. The banking sector benefits
from the
domestic demand-driven recovery and improving conditions in the
housing and
labour markets. The ultra-low interest rates at both short and
longer maturities
that have prevailed since early 2015, when the ECB announced its
large scale
quantitative easing programme, have a significant direct impact
on the Dutch
economy through the relatively large pension and insurance
sector. Gross
household financial wealth, including non-bank pension and life
insurance
assets, are close to 3x GDP. Furthermore, the forward interest
rates used for
discounting long-term liabilities, set by the regulatory
authorities, are
significantly above the current market rates, especially in the
insurance
sector.
The flexible, diversified, high value-added and competitive
economy benefits
from strong domestic institutions, a track record of sound
budgetary management
and historically broad public and political consensus in support
of sound fiscal
policy.
The country has run consistent current account (CA) surpluses of
7%-10% of GDP
since 2010, which lead to a positive net international
investment position. CA
surpluses are forecast to exceed 10% of GDP each year to 2017.
Fitch considers financing risk as very low, reflecting an
average debt maturity
of around seven years, average issuing yield of 0.4% in
January-September 2015
and strong financing flexibility underpinned by The Netherlands'
status as a
core eurozone sovereign issuer, with deep capital markets and
large domestic
savings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in negative rating action include:
- Fiscal easing or growth underperformance, resulting in an
increasing public
debt trajectory.
- Crystallisation of contingent liabilities arising from a range
of potential
sources, including the banking sector, the national
mortgage/social housing
guarantee schemes or eurozone bail-out packages.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The debt sustainability calculations are based on the assumption
of a 1.5%
medium-term growth rate, GDP deflator converging gradually to 2%
and a balanced
primary budget position from 2017 onwards. No additional
sovereign support to
the banking sector or privatisation revenues is assumed.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that in the
context of an
economic recovery, the Netherlands and the eurozone will avoid
prolonged
deflation. Nevertheless deflation risks could re-intensify in
case of adverse
shocks increasing the real debt burden in the public and private
sectors as
well.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
