(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volkswagen Bank RUS LLC's (VWBR) bonds' 'BBB+' rating and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). KEY RATING DRIVERS Today's rating action follows a downgrade of the parent VWAG by two notches (see "Fitch Downgrades Volkswagen to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative" dated 9 November 2015 at www.fitchratings.com), aligning VWBR's bond ratings with VWAG's. The RWN on VWBR's bonds reflected a risk of a downgrade of the parent by more than two notches, in which case VWBR's bonds rating would have been also downgraded. However, as VWAG's downgrade was limited to two notches VWBR's rating was affirmed at current level. VWBR's bond ratings are driven by potential support from Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VWFS AG), a wholly owned subsidiary of VWAG. Should VWBR fail to make a coupon or principal payment under the terms of the bonds, bondholders will benefit from a public irrevocable offer (PIO) that would allow them to sell the bonds to VWFS AG. Although unlikely, the PIO could be terminated under certain conditions that are beyond VWFS AG's control, including the impossibility of payments and settlements in Russia, nationalisation of VWBR, war or revolution, and circumstances under which none of the internationally recognised rating agencies assigns a credit rating to the Russian Federation. Given the exposure of the structure of the placement to these quite extreme forms of country risk, the rating of the bonds is capped at a level no higher than two notches above Russia's sovereign ratings (BBB-/Negative). RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch may downgrade VWBR's bond ratings in case of a further downgrade of VWAG's ratings. The downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings and/or termination of PIO may also result in the downgrade of VWBR's bond ratings. Although unlikely in the near-term given the Negative Outlooks on both VWAG's and Russia's ratings, the upgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings in conjunction with the upgrade of VWAG's ratings could lead to an upgrade of VWBR's bond ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Sergey Popov, CFA Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Committee Chairperson Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=993800 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.