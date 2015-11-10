(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'AA+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of the Guardian Life Insurance
Company of
America (Guardian) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Guardian
Insurance &
Annuity Company, Inc. (GIAC) and Berkshire Life Insurance
Company of America
(Berkshire). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guardian's ratings reflect the company's favorable operating
profile, very
strong risk-based capitalization, low operating leverage, high
quality
investments, and relatively stable operating results. Fitch's
key rating
concerns include ongoing low interest rates, potential market
volatility and the
potential for significant deterioration in disability loss
ratios in a weak
economic environment. Fitch believes that pressure on
profitability and capital
driven by an extended low interest rate scenario is manageable
in the context of
the company's capital position and conservative liability
profile.
Fitch views Guardian's primary product, participating whole
life, as relatively
low risk, given the long-duration participating liabilities,
limited
disintermediation risk, and very limited guarantee provisions.
In addition to
whole life, Guardian also holds top-tier positions and has had
relatively stable
performance in its core individual disability and the group
insurance markets
including group life, dental, and disability.
Fitch views Guardian's statutory capital profile as very strong
and exceeding
rating expectations. At year-end 2014, Guardian's risk-based
capital ratio (RBC)
was 527% and total adjusted capital (TAC) was $6.9 billion. TAC
increased 6% to
$7.3 billion as of June 30, 2015 due primarily to retained
earnings and realized
gains on the sale of assets. As of June 30, 2015, the company
reported low
operating leverage of 6.4x and statutory financial leverage
(surplus notes in
relation to TAC) of 12%, which is somewhat higher relative to
mutual peers, but
is offset by the relatively conservative liability profile of
the company. While
surplus notes to TAC is above average relative to mutual insurer
peers, the
ratio remains within Fitch's 15% guideline for standard surplus
note notching.
Guardian generated solid investment performance and minimal
credit-related
impairments. Credit related impairments were very low in 2014,
and Fitch expects
impairments to remain low in 2015. Guardian maintains a
relatively conservative
investment profile as seen in an asset mix that focuses on
publicly traded,
investment grade, fixed-maturity investments and below-average
exposure to
commercial mortgages and structured bonds. Guardian's risky
asset ratio of 62%
at year-end 2014 was well below the average for its highly rated
mutual peer
group and also well below the life industry as a whole. Guardian
has
below-average exposure to below investment-grade bonds as a
percent of TAC.
Guardian's operating performance has remained relatively stable
and in line with
rating expectations. Statutory operating results for first six
months 2015 are
improved over the prior year due to strong results in group
insurance and
individual life. Reported statutory operating return (after
taxes and
policyholder dividends) on TAC is in the 4% to 7% range,
consistent with peer
mutual companies and reasonable given the company's mix of
business and levels
of operating and financial leverage.
The ratings on Guardian Insurance and Annuity Company and
Berkshire Life
Insurance Company of America, which are wholly owned
subsidiaries of Guardian,
are based on Fitch's view that these entities are core operating
companies
within the Guardian organization.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a
significant decline
in TAC or an RBC ratio below 400%; statutory financial leverage
above 15%;
statutory earnings interest coverage below 6x; a deterioration
in disability
claims experience causing a significant operating or capital
loss; and/or
regulatory or tax law changes that hurt the company's position
in its primary
whole life market.
Fitch could downgrade Guardian's surplus notes if the ratio of
surplus notes to
TAC exceeds 15%.
Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade at this time given the
company's more
limited operating profile and scale versus 'AAA' rated peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA';
--IFS at 'AA+';
--Surplus notes at 'AA-'.
Guardian Insurance and Annuity Company
--IFS at 'AA+'.
Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
--IFS at 'AA+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993785
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.