(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/SANTIAGO, November 10 (Fitch) Uruguayan banks'
nonperforming loans
(NPLs) rose to about 2.5% of total loans at the end of the third
quarter, the
highest level in the local banking system since 2011, says Fitch
Ratings. The
jump in the volume of NPLs over the most recent quarter was 58%
year over year.
Rapid growth of indebtedness of companies and individuals
partially explains the
increase in delinquencies. In consumer loan segments, Fitch
believes that
Uruguayan banks' underwriting standards have been somewhat
relaxed. Local banks
have focused on growing their peso-denominated portfolios in
order to reduce
foreign currency risk from dollar-denominated portfolios as the
dollar
strengthened. More generally, lower economic growth, high
inflation, an aging
loan portfolio and the slowdown of credit growth are adding to
the headwinds
causing an increase in delinquencies. Fitch expects that GDP
growth in Uruguay
will have slowed to 2.5% through 2015, from 3.5% in 2014. The
real credit growth
rate since 2014 has slowed to about 7% to 8%, compared with
rates of 15% to 20%
in prior years. Five-year average inflation is the highest in
the 'BBB'
category, peaking at 9.0% in July 2015.
Although we view delinquencies at controlled levels, the third
quarter flashes
an increasing potential for higher reserve charges and
charge-offs over the near
term. This could begin to create pressure on the relatively low
profitability of
Uruguayan banks.
At the end of third-quarter 2015, loan impairment charges were
10% of
pre-impairment operating income. While in the two previous
years, loan
impairment charges were between 4% and 5% of pre-impairment
operating income.
Charge-offs are also growing, representing approximately 0.5% of
total loans in
recent periods. The systems' reserves-to-impaired loan ratio was
166% at the end
of third quarter, according to data from Banco Central de
Uruguay. The ratio's
modestly upward trend since the end of 2014 indicates that banks
are already
lifting their reserve charges.
Uruguayan bank loan deterioration is seen in all loan portfolios
types. We note
that impaired loan metrics in Uruguay, unlike other Latin
American countries,
are considered impaired at just 60 days overdue. For commercial
loans, NPL
ratios rose to 1.7% from near their historically lowest levels
of under 1%.
Consumer loans to individuals rose to 3.4% from historic low
levels of 3%. For
mortgage loans, NPL ratios are deceptively improving, declining
to 2% of the
overall portfolio from 4% at year-end 2013. The change is
attributable, however,
to the acceleration of mortgage loans mainly by the state-owned
bank, Banco
Hipotecario. Therefore, Fitch expects a similar weakening effect
to eventually
be revealed as the new loans mature.
Even though there is high dollarization of commercial loans in
Uruguay, the
majority of USD loans is to companies related to the
import/export sector, and
thus, generates US dollars. So while this does not mean that
commercial loan
portfolios are immune to local currency depreciation, the
majority of loans to
individuals are denominated in pesos or indexed units.
