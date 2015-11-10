(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 10 (Fitch) US banking regulators' latest
report on the Shared
National Credits Program (SNC) noted an overall higher level of
credit risk
throughout the system in 2015, providing further evidence that
overall asset
quality is potentially trending weaker, says Fitch Ratings. This
may lead to
higher future loan-loss provisioning, which was already
evidenced in
third-quarter 2015 with energy-related loan-loss reserve builds.
SNC portfolio loan risk is not usually retained by US banks in
its entirety.
While US banks hold roughly 40% of the SNC's outstanding
commitments, the
majority of the credit risk continues to reside in the nonbank
sector. Of the
$228.4 billion in loans classified as "weak" by regulators,
nonbanks held $153.0
billion, while US-domiciled banks held just $40.7 billion, and
foreign bank
organizations held $34.8 billion. Compared with last year's
review, classified
balances increased 19% while nonaccrual balances were 7% higher,
with most of
the deterioration attributed to the energy sector.
The credit issues highlighted in the report remain focused on
leverage lending
and, particularly this year, oil and energy exposures. The
regulators noted that
the banks are making progress in adhering to the leveraged
lending guidance
issued by regulators in 2013. However, there will still be weak
structures cited
by the regulators. While no specific grouping of US banks are
identified, the
sample of loans examined is skewed toward large syndicated loans
originated by
large banks.
The greatest impact on shared loan asset quality was oil price
declines
affecting exploration and production and oilfield services
companies, which
represent about 7% of the overall SNC portfolio. Classified oil
and gas
borrowers rose to $34.2 billion, representing 15.0% of total
classified
committed loans, up from $6.9 billion or 3.6% in 2014. The
report noted that
banks are taking "reasonable actions" during this stressed
period.
Apart from the underlying credit picture, leveraged loan
underwriting continues
to reflect weaker capital structures and covenants that limit
lenders' abilities
to manage risks. The SNC program continues to pay special
attention to highly
leveraged lending at US banks where debt/EBITDA exceeds 6x.
Year-to-date 2015,
36% of leveraged transactions exhibited weak structures, up from
31% last year.
Among the weaknesses cited are ineffective or no covenants,
liberal repayment
terms and allowances for incremental debt above leverage levels
at the start of
loans. The reported noted that 92.2% of leveraged loans
originated after June 1,
2014 included incremental borrowing provisions, an area that was
drawing
attention.
Leverage lending has grown over the last few years and has
contributed to US
loan growth. Last year, leverage loans in the SNC review pool
were up 31.8%,
year over year, to $1.04 trillion. Healthcare, media and
telecom, finance and
insurance, and materials and commodities were the top four
contributors to that
growth. Banks have experienced a 13.7% CAGR in outstanding loan
balances since
year-end 2011, which compared to 8.5% since year-end 1989.
Beginning in 2016, the regulators will change the frequency of
SNC exams.
Previously, SNC exams were held once a year; but next year, the
large banks will
undergo two onsite SNC exams. The first review will begin in
February, utilizing
data as of Sept. 30, 2015. The target date for the SNC review
results to be sent
to the participating banks will be in March of the following
year. The second
review will begin in August, based on first-quarter 2016 data.
Fitch does not
expect the more frequent examinations to produce material
changes in the exam
findings.
Contact:
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0865
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
New York, NY
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.