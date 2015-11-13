(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia
and New Zealand
Banking Group Limited's (ANZ, AA-/Stable/F1+) AUD15.9bn of
outstanding mortgage
covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ANZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3, and the asset
percentage (AP) of 87.0%
used in the programme's asset coverage test, which is lower than
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 89.5%. These factors support a 'AA' tested
rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after
giving credit for
recoveries given default of the covered bonds. The Outlook on
the covered bonds
reflects the Stable Outlook on ANZ's IDR.
The 89.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP corresponds to a breakeven
over-collateralisation
(OC) of 11.7%. The asset disposal loss component of 14.4%
remains the main
driver due to significant maturity mismatches between the cover
pool and covered
bonds (cover assets at 16.1 years versus liabilities at 4.3
years) and the
refinancing assumptions applied to Australian residential
mortgages. This is
followed by the cover pool's credit loss component of 4.2%.
Credit given to
excess spread under the cash flow valuation component reduced
the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by 5.7%. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has not changed
since the last
analysis in May 2015, due to the stable composition of the cover
pool.
The D-Cap of 3 reflects the weak-link assessment of liquidity
gap and systemic
risk, which is driven by the limited cure period of up to six
months in the
aftermath of an issuer event of default for the hard-bullet
bonds issued.
Fitch's analysis has assessed the time required to sell cover
pool assets in
Australia in a stressed market at 12 months.
As of 30 September 2015, the cover pool consisted of 87,635
loans secured by
first-ranking mortgages over Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD23.26bn. The cover pool's credit
quality has remained
relatively stable over the past 12 months. Fitch's calculated
'AAA' expected
loss is 4.0% on the residential mortgage assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) ANZ's IDR was downgraded by three notches to 'A-';
(ii) the
Discontinuity Cap fell by three categories to 0 (full
discontinuity); or (iii)
the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis
increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sebastian Hebenstreit
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0360
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch
that not all
relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the
rated bonds is
public.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File
(pub. 07 Sep
2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993963
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.