(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Singapore
real estate
investment trusts (SREITs) are likely to issue more perpetual
securities in 2016
to fund asset growth and strengthen their balance sheets. This
is because the
regulator has tightened the cap on leverage (defined as
borrowings / total
assets) for rated SREITs, and because asset values are likely to
be under
pressure in 2016 from weaker operating conditions across most
sectors, and a
potential rise in long-term interest rates.
More SREITs issued perpetual securities to fund growth in 2015.
For example,
Ascott Residence Trust issued SGD250m of perpetual securities on
30 June 2015,
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust issued SGD300m on 14
October, and Keppel
REIT issued SGD150m on 2 November. On 2 July 2015, the Monetary
Authority of
Singapore confirmed that the cap on leverage for SREITs will
move to a
single-tier 45% from 1 January 2016, compared with the previous
60% for rated
SREITs, and 35% for unrated-SREITs. Fitch estimates that the
average leverage
for the 32 SREITs listed in Singapore was 34% at 30 September
2015.
In order for securities to be excluded from the computation of
leverage (that
is, to be considered as equity), the regulator requires
securities to 1) have a
perpetual term, 2) be redeemable at the sole discretion of the
REIT, 3) have
non-cumulative distributions, 4) have no step-up in interest
rates or other
features that would incentivise the issuer to redeem the
securities, and 5) be
deeply subordinated in the event of a liquidation.
Fitch treats perpetual securities and other hybrid instruments
either as debt,
50% equity, or 100% equity, depending on the features embedded
in such
instruments. The five features mentioned above are all
considered by Fitch to be
equity-like in nature. Perpetual securities issued by SREITs
also typically
contain a dividend stopper. This means that if a SREIT chooses
to defer or
cancel a distribution on the hybrid security, then it is also
barred from making
a distribution to or redeeming more junior securities (common
equity) until it
resumes distributions on the hybrid instrument.
SREITs are liable to pay income tax unless they distribute at
least 90% of
profits. A dividend stopper may therefore effectively result in
tax leakage from
a SREIT, which may discourage a SREIT from deferring or
cancelling hybrid
payments. However, if an SREIT is under financial distress to an
extent that a
deferral or cancellation of a hybrid payment is being
considered, it is likely
that its earnings would have weakened to the extent that the
cost of a
tax-leakage would be negligible.
In comparison, Fitch will consider a dividend pusher clause (a
type of look-back
provision) as an impediment to the deferral of distributions on
hybrid
instruments, because it limits a SREIT's flexibility in
deferring hybrid
payments if, for example, it has paid distributions to unit
holders within a
specified time-frame prior to the hybrid payment date. Therefore
perpetual notes
with a dividend-pusher clause will make the security more
debt-like. Fitch will
typically notch down the rating of a perpetual instrument by
two- or three
notches below the REITs Long-Term Issuer Default Rating,
depending on whether
the instrument is treated as 50% equity or 100% equity,
respectively.
Contact:
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7214
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.