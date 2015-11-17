(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Banks AT1 Tracker November 2015
here
LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that additional
Tier 1 (AT1) issuance in 3Q15 recovered strongly after a slump
in 2Q15.
However, despite improved market conditions early on in the
quarter, issuance
was limited to established names (eg Barclays, Societe Generale
and UBS) or
banks with a strong local investor base (eg Japanese or
Norwegian banks) and
volumes have since been very weak.
In its AT1 Tracker 3Q15 Dashboard, Fitch says banks globally
issued around
USD24bn AT1 bonds, the fourth strongest quarter since the
establishment of the
asset class (after 2Q14, 4Q14 and 1Q15). At end-3Q15, capital
instruments with
numerical write-down or conversion triggers included in the
Fitch AT1 Tracker
exceeded USD200bn (USD176bn related to AT1 instruments and the
remainder to Tier
2 write-down or conversion bonds).
For 9M15 AT1 issuance (USD67bn) exceeded 9M14 issuance by nearly
USD4bn, but
given that 4Q14 was exceptionally strong we expect 2015 volumes
will now
struggle to match 2014. October volumes (USD0.5bn) were poor,
partly reflecting
uncertainty about US interest rate developments. The asset class
is supported by
improved clarity on capital requirements in many jurisdictions
and a broadening
investor base, notably for investment-grade issues (about 25% of
rated AT1s at
end-3Q15).
Overall coupon omission and write-down/conversion risk in the
AT1 market, as
measured by our Trigger Distance Average (TDA), decreased
marginally by 10bps to
677bps at end-3Q15. This was largely the result of strong
issuance of 5.125% AT1
bonds by well-capitalised banks. In absolute terms (i.e.
measured in US
dollars), the Fitch TDA dropped by around USD0.9bn to USD37.9bn,
indicating
marginally higher write-down or conversion risk for the asset
class as a whole.
The Banks AT1 Tracker Dashboard as well as the AT1 Tracker Tool
can be found on
the Banks AT1 Tracker Download Page on www.fitchratings.com.
The updated Tool includes rated and unrated AT1 and other
capital-trigger bonds
issued up to end-3Q15 as well as end-2Q15 financial data on AT1
issuers, which
allows users to assess the absolute and relative coupon risk of
AT1 instruments
and the write-down/conversion risk of AT1 and Tier 2 contingent
capital
instruments. The Dashboard also includes country- or
bank-specific commentary
including on the recently revised capital rules for the largest
Swiss banks.
The next instalment of the AT1 Tracker will be published in
1Q16, including
issuance up to end-2015.
