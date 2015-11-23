(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Sri Lanka Telecommunications Services here SINGAPORE/COLOMBO, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained a negative outlook on Sri Lanka's telecom sector. This is based on uncertainty over proposals to increase taxes, which are likely to lower profitability and increase leverage for telcos, if implemented. The original tax proposals were to impose a one-off "super gains" tax of 25% on profits, and a tax of LKR250m (USD1.8m) on each telco. The proposals also shift the burden on to the telcos of a recurring telecom levy of 25% and 10% on prepaid voice and data revenue, respectively, having previously been borne by consumers. These tax proposals were originally introduced in February 2015, and in October 2015 government withdrew only the recurring taxes. The government may still re-introduce recurring taxes in part, or full, in 4Q15. We expect the industry's 2016 revenue to grow by the mid-single-digit percentage, driven by data services as cheaper smartphones proliferate. Yet, apart from the tax impact, profitability may still decline in 2016 as low-margin data services replace traditional, more profitable voice/text revenue. We expect both Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (BB-/AAA(lka)/Stable) and Dialog Axiata PLC (AAA(lka)/Stable) to invest around 22%-25% of their revenue on capex. Both firms are exposed to depreciation of the Sri Lanka rupee - given that 95% (USD180m) and 81% (USD170m) of their respective debt are US dollar-denominated - while we estimate they each generate only around 15% of their revenue in US dollars. Two smaller, unprofitable telcos - Hutchison Lanka and Bharti Airtel Limited's Sri-Lankan subsidiary, Airtel Lanka - may exit the industry amid competition and the uncertain tax regime. The report, "2016 Outlook: Sri Lanka Telecommunications Services", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Kanishka DeSilva Analyst + 94 11 254 1900 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.