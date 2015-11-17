(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
China's
public-hospital reform, which aims to exclude drug sales from
public hospitals'
profit structure while focusing on income from medical services,
will be a
challenging and prolonged process. The near-term impact on
Chinese
pharmaceutical manufacturers is minimal, but over the long term,
their pricing
power could be at risk if public hospitals push for bigger
rebates from them to
compensate for lower profits from drug sales.
Chinese public hospitals, which account for 80% of drug sales in
China, are
widely seen as key drivers of drug-price inflation because they
rely on profits
from drug sales to compensate for losses from providing medical
services at very
low prices.
County and above-county level hospitals have incentive to
purchase more
expensive drugs from manufacturers to generate higher profit
because they are
generally allowed a 15% mark-up in dispensing drugs. This means
that some
hospitals may be more inclined to select drugs with higher
prices to enter their
procurement lists. It is also widely reported that the prices at
which these
drugs are sold to the hospitals tend to be well above the
manufacturers'
ex-factory prices. As a result, some manufacturers may transfer
a portion of
their profits to hospitals in the form of rebates to maintain
relationships.
The ongoing public-hospital reform aims to alter public
hospitals' profit
structure by forbidding the mark-up on hospitals' drug sales and
increasing
medical service sales. The reform has made progress recently
following China's
National Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC) drafting of
the
medical-services price reform guidelines. The guidelines
reportedly include
cancellation of government price controls on certain medical
services and
adjustment of prices on certain medical services to reflect the
value of tasks
performed by medical technicians.
However, Chinese public hospitals are likely to have low
incentives to alter the
status quo and hence strongly resist reform measures, given the
disproportionate
share of drug sales in their profits. A potential risk that
could undermine the
reform is that hospitals may put pressure on Chinese drug
producers to give even
bigger rebates before their products to enter the hospitals'
procurement lists,
should the mark-ups be eliminated.
Fitch expects the reform process to be slow and the Chinese
government would
need to introduce further supporting policies to deepen the
reform as well as to
balance the interests along the healthcare value chain.
Contact:
Flora Zhu
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2110
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Limited, Beijing Branch
1903, 19/F, PICC Tower, 2 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang
District, Beijing,
China
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
