(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ras Al
Khaimah's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on RAK Capital's senior
unsecured foreign
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A'. The Short-term
foreign currency
IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'. The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Country Ceiling
has been affirmed at 'AA+'; this Ceiling applies to Ras al
Khaimah and Abu
Dhabi.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings balance the benefits of RAK's membership of the UAE,
its low debt
and solid fiscal performance against lingering weaknesses in
data quality and
the macro policy framework.
The emirate derives substantial support from its membership of
the UAE
federation. RAK shares the UAE monetary and exchange-rate system
with a credible
US dollar peg and absence of exchange controls. The UAE Country
Ceiling of 'AA+'
benefits from Abu Dhabi's (AA/Stable) strong external finances.
RAK has no need
for foreign exchange reserves and its rating is not constrained
by external
factors, compensating for the lack of external sector data.
RAK's public finances also benefit substantially from federal
government (FG)
support. Most basic public services and infrastructure are
provided directly by
the FG, relieving RAK's budget of many of the spending
obligations of a typical
sovereign and allowing it to pursue an economic development
programme while
keeping debt low. We do not factor potential exceptional support
from the FG
into the ratings.
Though being addressed by the authorities, data weaknesses still
hamper analysis
and comparison with peers. National accounts data are limited
and not yet
methodologically mature, resulting in frequent revisions.
High-frequency data
are also absent. Monetary and balance-of-payments data are
compiled at the UAE
level only and are of weaker quality than peers, with no
international
investment position data. The economic policy framework also
exhibits some
weaknesses relative to peers.
Ongoing reforms and improvements to data quality will enhance
the authorities'
capacity to manage the economy and formulate more reliable
budgetary forecasts.
Steps have been taken to improve fiscal accounting, capital
budgeting and
planning throughout government institutions and trading
entities, and
improvements are ongoing. A new cash budgeting process began in
November 2014
and a new strategic planning exercise will be undertaken in
November 2015. The
government has moved its financial accounts from cash-based to
accrual-based
accounting and is implementing new accounting and cash
management systems.
Reporting of historical and interim budget outturns has also
improved.
The authorities are also improving national accounts data and
plan to begin
reporting quarterly nominal GDP data in 2016. Training and
fieldwork are ongoing
in preparation for the release of quarterly nominal GDP numbers
for 2015.
Refinements to the size, composition, and growth figures of GDP
may result from
the annual economic survey for 2014, which the Department of
Economic
Development (DED) is set to finalise in November 2015.
Reconciliation of
methodologies between DED and the federal National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS)
has already resulted in a revised GDP series going back to 2001.
The authorities
also intend to set up an independent statistical data centre,
pending details on
the remit of a new Federal Competitiveness and Statistics
Authority.
At an expected 21.2% of GDP in 2015, RAK's debt is well below
the 'A' median of
44.4% and we expect it to fall over our forecast horizon to
end-2017. A Sukuk
issuance in March 2015 allowed the government to refinance its
debt at lower
cost, consolidate some existing debts, pre-finance a 2016
maturity and extend
the maturity profile. Financial control has strengthened and
transparency is
high for the region, with fiscal data compiled across the public
sector.
Government guarantees (comprising 5% of GDP) are accounted for
and falling.
Fitch projects a budget surplus of 1.1% of GDP in 2015, up from
0.8% last year
and better than our previous forecast of a small deficit,
despite a one-off
equity injection to refinance the debt of a distressed real
estate investment
company (total equity injections were around 3.6% of GDP). The
expected outturn
is a result of lower-than-budgeted spending and conservative
revenue forecasts.
Capital expenditure in the first half of 2015 was only 10% of
the budgeted
amount, reflecting the lack of a consistent budgeting process
throughout the
government's trading entities, rather than a policy decision.
Wages and salaries
were lower than projected, mainly due to increases planned but
not realised.
As a net oil importer but a major exporter of construction
materials, RAK is
indirectly affected by lower oil prices through a reduction of
capital spending
in the region. We expect that this will dent growth towards the
end of our
forecast period, as GCC countries (accounting for around 54% of
RAK's exports)
choose to run down their fiscal reserves and take a gradual
approach to reining
in government spending. Nevertheless, we still expect real GDP
to expand by
4.5%-5% per year in 2015-2017, driven by construction, rising
tourist inflows
and manufacturing growth. Infrastructure spending, residential
projects and an
ambitious tourism development plan support construction.
Manufacturing growth is
set to be concentrated in free trade zones, which will benefit
from improved
rail and road links.
As in other emirates, voice and accountability and institutional
constraints on
executive power are weak compared with peers. RAK's economic
policy management
is developing, but lacks institutional structures benefitting
other sovereigns
in its peer group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factor that could lead to a positive rating action is
continued
strengthening of the macroeconomic policy framework, as
evidenced in the
availability and quality of data that could be used to better
track the economy
and the government's development programme.
A negative rating action could result from a weakening in public
finances
prompted by large, sustained increases in current spending or by
a deterioration
of the macroeconomic outlook.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The current political and financial relationships linking
individual emirates
within the UAE federal system are assumed to be maintained. In
particular, no
weakening of support from the federal government and Abu Dhabi
for the smaller
emirates is envisaged.
- No challenge to the rule of the royal family or the current
succession.
- RAK is in a volatile region. Fitch assumes that regional
geopolitical
conflicts will not impact directly on RAK or on its ability to
trade.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
