CHICAGO, November 30 (Fitch) The market environment for
securities firms across
the globe will remain challenging in 2016 due to prolonged weak
trading results
in Fixed Income Currency and Commodities (FICC) trading
businesses, according to
Fitch Ratings' 2016 Securities Firms Outlook report.
While Fitch's global sector outlook for securities firms'
remains negative, the
Rating Outlook is Stable due to the maintenance of solid capital
and liquidity
levels, more focused business models for the larger firms, and a
stabilizing
regulatory environment. Given this, Fitch has largely Stable
Rating Outlooks for
the larger firms in North America and EMEA whose ratings already
incorporate
some of the negative pressures on the sector.
Advisory and underwriting businesses should continue to be
strong in 2016.
However, the potential strength will not be enough to relieve
overall earnings
pressure as the markets businesses are likely to remain
challenging.
Fitch expects the larger firms will continue to focus on cost
cutting and the
optimization of their client base, shedding customers that
absorb their balance
sheet capacity without generating sufficient returns. This in
turn may create
opportunities for smaller players that are well positioned from
a capital level
standpoint to pick-up the higher risk customers.
In 2016, Fitch expects inter-dealer brokers (IDBs) to continue
to diversify
their revenue and customers towards more non-bank market
participants including
hedge funds and asset managers. IDBs will move towards competing
in an
'all-to-all' market amongst technology firms, exchanges and
clearing houses
rather than the more traditional 'dealer-to-dealer' space.
Reflecting the
secular decline in trading volumes, Fitch is already observing
consolidation in
the IDB space in an effort to achieve greater cost/scale
efficiencies.
Retail brokers are perhaps best positioned amongst securities
firms, given their
likely benefit from an interest rate hike and continued
expansion into banking
and advice/asset management activities. However, Fitch's view is
that any rate
hike will be gradual and incremental thus having a slow impact
on profitability
for retail brokers.
While earnings pressure will be an issue across the securities
firms sector next
year, a stabilizing regulatory environment will add clarity to
the sector and
allow firms to make more informed strategic decisions. The
larger firms will
likely continue to look for ways to lower their capital
requirements by
optimizing their funding profiles and Fitch expects the largest
securities firms
will be in compliance with future Total Loss Absorbing Capital
(TLAC)
requirements when they are finalized.
The full report '2016 Outlook: Securities Firms' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-269-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison, St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
2016 Outlook: Securities Firms (Difficult Macro Environment
Impacting Sector
Outlook)
IN ADDITION,
