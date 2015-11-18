(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Synovus
Financial
Corp.'s (SNV) and its principal subsidiary Synovus Bank's
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and Viability
Ratings (VRs) to
'bbb-' from 'bb+'. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded the
companies'
short-term IDRs (IDRs) to 'F3' from 'B'. The Rating Outlook has
been revised to
Stable from Positive. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's action reflects SNV's improvements in asset quality,
stable operating
performance, along with the maintenance of strong regulatory
capital ratios and
the company's solid franchise in Georgia such that, in Fitch's
view, its risk
profile is more in line with other investment grade banks. The
Rating Outlook
has been revised to Stable from Positive indicating that further
rating movement
upward in the near to medium term is unlikely.
Asset quality, a ratings driver that Fitch had placed higher
emphasis on for
SNV, has continued its strong improvement over the last year and
is more in-line
with investment grade banks. Fitch calculates SNV's
nonperforming assets (NPAs)
at 2.10% at 3Q'15, an improvement of 145bps year-over-year. Over
the same time
period, the dollar volume of NPAs has dropped another 42% as
management has
remained successful in working out of problem loans (nonaccrual
as well as
accruing troubled debt restructures) and disbursing foreclosed
property.
Furthermore, nonperforming loan (NPL) inflows have normalized
considerably,
averaging just $28 million per quarter over the last five
quarters which has
also played a role in reducing NPAs over time. The reduction in
NPAs has not
come at the cost of significantly higher credit costs evidenced
by year-to-date
(YTD) net charge-offs (NCOs) of 15bps vs. 40bps through the
first nine months of
2014. Fitch's view that asset quality as a whole has improved
such that it has
converged with investment-grade peers is reflected in today's
rating action.
Moreover, while further asset quality improvement is likely over
time, SNV's
level of asset class concentration in commercial real estate and
geographic
concentration within the state of Georgia are seen as rating
constraints in the
medium to long term.
SNV's operating performance, another key ratings driver Fitch
had identified in
the past as a high influence factor on the company's overall
rating, has
remained in-line with other investment grade peer banks. SNV has
been able to
generate reasonable returns over recent periods, primarily due
to lower
credit-related costs (provisions, litigations costs, OREO
expenses and, etc.) as
well as improved operating efficiencies and a steady level of
fee revenue.
Through 3Q15, the company generated a return on average assets
(ROA) of 80bps, a
reasonable improvement over SNV's 72bps ROA through 3Q'14 and
61bps through
3Q13.
Assuming a marginal increase in interest rates into 2016, Fitch
believes SNV's
ROA could modestly improve given its disclosed asset sensitive
balance sheet.
However, Fitch expects operating performance to remain below
that of higher
rated peers over the near to medium term due to SNV's relatively
higher cost
structure and a greater reliance on spread revenue
Fitch views SNV's capital as adequate relative to both its risk
profile and
rating. SNV reports one of the highest tangible common equity
(TCE) ratios among
its peer group and a strong estimated, fully phased-in Basel III
common equity
tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10% well above the 7% requirement. The
bank has now
increased its quarterly dividend two years in a row due to the
above mentioned
earnings improvement and announced a $300 million share buyback
program to be
completed over the remainder of 2015 and all of 2016. This comes
on the heels of
a $250 million buyback program executed over the last four
quarters. These
actions are in line with Fitch's expectations given SNV's
continued improvement
in its financial condition.
Fitch expects that SNV will continue to distribute some of this
capital to
shareholders; however, these distributions will be constrained
by regulatory and
internal stress testing, and as such, Fitch expects SNV's
capital ratios will
likely stay elevated over the near term. Fitch also observes
that SNV has over
$200 million in a disallowed deferred tax asset (DTA) that will
continue to
accrete into CET1 going forward, providing additional support to
regulatory
capital ratios and capital distributions.
Finally, incorporated into today's rating action is Fitch's view
that management
has successfully executed on rehabilitating SNV's financial
profile and
strengthened risk oversight while maintaining the bank's solid
Southeastern U.S.
franchise. SNV continues to have strong market presence,
particularly in rural
markets of southwest Georgia and eastern Alabama. Fitch believes
this could have
a net positive impact to funding costs and to the company's
bottom line over
time if it is able to successfully lag deposit pricing in those
more isolated
markets where it has dominant market share in a rising rate
environment.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
SNV's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'bbb-' for loss
severity. SNV's preferred stock is notched five levels below its
VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance. These
ratings are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of SNV are rated one notch higher
than SNV's IDR
and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
SNV's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
company (Synovus
Bank), reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SNV has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, SNV is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
With today's action, further upward movement of the company's
ratings are
considered limited in the near to medium term. Fitch expects
earnings and asset
quality to improve over the rating time horizon. This
expectation is
incorporated into today's rating action. Fitch could take
adverse rating action
should earnings and asset quality improvement not come to
fruition as expected
evidenced by flat-to-deteriorating ROA or reversal in AQ trends.
Today's ratings action also incorporates Fitch's expectation
that SNV will begin
to more seriously seek merger and acquisition (M&A)
opportunities in order to
build out its franchise and potentially gain further operating
efficiencies.
Fitch expects SNV's M&A activity to be absorbed effectively,
reasonable in size,
in geography and within the bank's core competencies. To the
extent that Fitch
observes SNV partaking in M&A activity that does not fit these
attributes and/or
results in earnings and capital metrics that are not
commensurate with its
rating level, Fitch could take negative rating action.
Moreover, should wholesale funding revert back to the level it
was leading up to
the 2007-2009 financial crisis, negative rating action is
likely.
Over the long-term, SNV could see upward rating movement given
the bank's solid
franchise in its primary operating markets. Improvement in SNV's
ratings over
the long term would be predicated on the maintenance of sound
risk appetite
leading to asset quality metrics more in-line with higher rated
peers as well as
earnings performance (both by level and revenue mix)improving to
above peer
averages.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for SNV and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to SNV's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to SNV's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should SNV's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since SNV's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Synovus Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'B';
--Viability Rating to 'bbb-' from 'bb+';
--Senior unsecured to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Subordinated debt at to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
Synovus Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'B'
--Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bb';
--Long-term deposits to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Synovus Financial Corp.
--Preferred Stock at 'B'
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
Synovus Bank
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
--Short-term deposits at 'F3'.
