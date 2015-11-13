(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed APN
News & Media
Limited's (APN) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB-'.
The Outlook remains Stable.
Fitch has affirmed APN's IDR despite a small increase in
reported leverage to
2.9x (end-2014: 2.8x) during 1H15, following the partially
debt-funded
acquisition of Perth radio station, 96FM. This acquisition
represented the last
major fill-in acquisition for the Australian Radio Network (ARN)
business,
giving APN access to advertisers looking to campaign across all
the major
Australian capitals.
Post-acquisition APN has remained committed to achieving its
guided net
debt/EBITDA target (company defined) of 2.5x, with this measure
declining to
2.9x at 1H15 from 3.1x immediately following the acquisition.
The rating continues to reflect APN's strong radio and
publishing brands in
Australia and New Zealand, despite the on-going structural
challenges
confronting its publishing business. In Fitch's view, ARN
underpins the group's
growth opportunities, with ARN's higher earnings and cash flow
visibility likely
to help mitigate the structurally weaker publishing businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Australian Radio Network Underpins Growth Opportunities: APN
now has the
maximum two radio licences allowed in each of the five
Australian-mainland
capital cities and is the second-largest commercial radio
operator in Australia
by overall market following the acquisition of 96FM in Perth.
APN aims to take
advantage of its reach to market national advertising
opportunities. While APN
has been successful in building programmes with high ratings in
each of the
major cities, the Australian radio market is becoming
increasingly competitive,
which represents a risk to APN's strongest business.
Leading Positions; Unique Assets: The ratings reflect APN's
strong radio and
publishing brands in Australia and New Zealand, which should
enable the company
to maintain its market positions. The ratings also reflect APN's
unique asset
combination and its ability to offer cross-platform advertising
over its
publishing, radio, outdoor and digital assets. The higher
earnings and cash flow
visibility from its radio networks help mitigate the
structurally weaker
publishing businesses.
Resilient Radio Networks: Fitch expects that APN's radio
business will remain
less vulnerable to the growing popularity of alternative media
platforms, such
as the internet, and therefore continue to exhibit greater
resilience in
revenues. APN's rebranding and talent recruitment is showing
success in helping
to gain audience and revenue market shares. Radio has
historically been a more
defensive medium than newspapers and other advertising
platforms. Further,
advertising revenues for commercial radio broadcasters are less
subject to
fluctuations in global and national advertising budgets, as
local advertising
sales dominate radio advertising revenue.
Structural Challenges for Print: The rating reflects the
on-going structural
challenges confronting APN's publishing business. APN has a
strong position in
the New Zealand national newspaper market and Australian
regional newspaper
market, but Fitch expects APN's publishing business to remain
under pressure due
to the on-going migration of advertising expenditure to digital
platforms and
the associated media fragmentation.
High Leverage: APN plans to delever over the next four years,
with a
company-defined net debt/EBITDA target of 2.5x (1H15: 2.9x).
Fitch expects
FFO-adjusted net leverage to stay at a relatively high level of
over 3.5x over
the next 24 months (end-2014: 4.4x), with structural challenges
in the print
media and slowdown of the Australian and New Zealand economies
affecting overall
advertising spend.
Steady Cash Generation: APN's radio and print businesses are
cash generative,
with low capex requirements. Fitch expects APN to continue to
generate steady
FCF over the rating horizon with the FCF margin to remain
between 5%-10%,
despite the challenges in the print business and the expected
recommencement of
dividends in 2016.
Potential Impact of NZ IPO: In the event that an IPO of the New
Zealand business
were to go ahead, the resulting geographical concentration would
be likely to
constrain the rating at 'BB-', even if the proceeds were used to
pay down debt.
Sufficient Liquidity: Fitch expects APN's liquidity to be
strong in 2015 and
2016 following the refinancing of its bank facilities,.
Short-term debt at
end-2014 amounted to AUD1.6m. In October 2015, APN's total
committed bank
facilities were AUD645m, of which around AUD145m remained
undrawn.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for APN include:
- Total revenue to continue to decline in 2015-2018, with the
continued decline
in print revenue offsetting growth in Australian radio revenue.
Print revenue to
continue to decline in the next two years before flattening out;
- EBITDA margin to widen moderately in 2015-2018, driven by
increased revenues
from the higher-margin radio business and cost-saving
initiatives implemented in
the print business;
- Capital expenditure to remain at AUD20m-25m a year until 2018.
An additional
AUD20m in one-off capital expenditure relating to the New
Zealand integration
programme in 2015; and
- Cash dividends to recommence in 2016. Fitch has included a 30%
dividend payout
ratio in 2016 in the rating case, increasing to 50% gradually
over the remainder
of the rating horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely while APN continues
to have
exposure to the declining publishing sector in Australia and New
Zealand. Future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Success of the digital transition;
- Material diversification of cash generation and growth in
EBITDA; or
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained below 3.0x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Significant deterioration in the operating profile amid
on-going competitive
pressures, changing media consumption patterns and evolving
technology
platforms;
- Large debt-funded acquisitions indicating a significant
increase in APN's risk
tolerance;
- Sustained negative FCF margins; or
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 4.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelly Amato
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Committee Chairperson
Matt Jamieson
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993959
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.