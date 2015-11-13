(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Standard
Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (SCBT) Long-Term
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' with a Negative Outlook from
'A+' with a
Negative Outlook.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed SCBT's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR
at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook and SCBT's National Long-Term
Rating at 'AAA(tha)'
with Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is included
at the end of
this commentary.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of the IDRs on
Standard Chartered
PLC (SC; SCBT's ultimate parent) to 'A+' with Negative Outlook
on 5 November
2015 (see "Fitch Downgrades Standard Chartered to 'A+',
Maintains Negative
Outlook", at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
SCBT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is rated at one notch below
SC's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR based on parental support as Fitch believes
that SCBT is a
strategically important subsidiary of SC group. Hence, the
recent downgrade of
SC's IDRs would directly affect SCBT's Long-Term Local-Currency
IDR.
The Negative Outlook on SCBT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is
consistent with
the Negative Outlook on SC's ratings.
However, the downgrade has no impact on SCBT's Foreign-Currency
IDR as the
rating is currently capped by Thailand's Country Ceiling of
'A-'. The Support
Rating has been affirmed as Fitch still believes that there is
an extremely high
probability of extraordinary support from SC group, if needed.
SCBT's National Ratings and senior debt ratings have been
affirmed as its credit
profile, as reflected in the Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of
'A', remains
stronger than Thailand's sovereign rating of 'A-'.
Fitch considers SCBT a strategically important subsidiary of SC
group, based on
SC group's 99.87% ownership of the Thai subsidiary (via Standard
Chartered
Bank), a strong level of integration between the two entities
and a history of
ordinary support from the parent to the subsidiary. SCBT is a
long-term holding
for SC group and has an important role in supporting the group's
international
banking business and expansion in the Greater Mekong region.
VIABILITY RATINGS
SCBT's VR reflects the bank's strong financial buffers, in term
of
capitalisation and reserve coverage ratio, which should provide
adequate cushion
against asset-quality deterioration.
The VR also incorporates Fitch's view that profitability could
remain weak over
the next one to two years due to persistent provisioning risks
and pressure on
interest income from slow loan growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
A change in SC's IDRs would lead to similar rating action on
SCBT's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR, but would be unlikely to affect the latter's
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR, which is currently capped by Thailand's
Country Ceiling of
'A-'.
SCBT's National Ratings are the highest on Thailand's National
Rating scale;
hence, there is no upside. A downgrade of SCBT's National
Ratings and senior
debt rating could occur if SCBT's credit profile were to
deteriorate such that
its Long-Term Local-Currency IDR falls below Thailand's
Long-Term Local-Currency
IDR of 'A-'.
A reduction in SC group's propensity to support SCBT, which
might be seen, for
example, in a material reduction in its shareholding, could
result in negative
rating action. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely to occur
in the near
term. A change in Thailand's Country Ceiling could have a
similar effect on
SCBT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.
VIABILTIY RATING
The VR is unlikely to be upgraded over the medium term unless
SCBT significantly
strengthens its local franchise. Negative rating action on the
VR could result
if there is a substantial deterioration in asset quality that
leads to
significant decreases in profitability and capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'A+';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Rating on short-term unsecured and unsubordinated
debenture programme
affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat, (National Ratings)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat, (International Ratings)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Patchara Sarayudh (National Ratings)
Director
+662 108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+ 61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
