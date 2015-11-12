(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that
the IPO of
Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. (Japan Post Insurance) is
unlikely to change the
Japanese life insurance industry in the near future. The agency,
however,
believes Japan Post Insurance will become a stronger competitor
for Japanese
private life insurers over the medium to long term.
The shares of Japan Post Insurance were listed on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange on 4
November 2015, following a decade-long political effort to
privatise the Japan
Post Group. Investors now own 11% of Japan Post Insurance.
Japan Post Insurance had total assets of JPY85trn at end-March
2015, larger than
the JPY62trn of Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life), the
largest private
life insurer in Japan. However, the value of policies in force,
a proxy for
death protection, at Japan Post Insurance was JPY43trn at
end-March 2015, which
is much smaller than Nippon Life's JPY168trn. Also, Japan Post
Insurance's core
profit margin in the financial year ended 31 March 2015 was
8.7%, compared with
the around 15% of most major traditional Japanese private life
insurers.
Japan Post Insurance has been more focused on savings-type life
insurance
products, which tend to have low profitability in Japan, mainly
due to the low
interest rates in Japanese yen-denominated fixed-income markets.
Most private
Japanese life insurers have enjoyed decent profitability mainly
because of their
effective focus on more profitable protection products,
especially those in the
third sector (health insurance), which is expanding moderately.
Japan Post Insurance now has to comply with stricter regulations
than private
life insurers because it is state-owned. For example, the policy
value for each
of Japan Post Insurance policyholder is capped up to JPY13m,
while there is no
restriction for private life insurers. As long as such
restrictions remain, it
is unlikely Japan Post Insurance will become a real threat for
private life
insurers in Japan over the foreseeable near future.
However, Fitch expects these restrictions on Japan Post
Insurance to be loosened
in the future, especially when the government reduces its stake
further. This
would intensify the competition between Japan Post Insurance and
private life
insurers. Fitch will continue to monitor the impact that
deregulation of Japan
Post Insurance will have on the credit profiles of private life
insurers.]
Contact:
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+813 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F,
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
