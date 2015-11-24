(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the weaker
Jakarta office
market will have no rating impact on Indonesian developer PT
Pakuwon Jati Tbk
(Pakuwon, BB-/Stable) because it remains supported by its market
leadership in
Surabaya and solid investment property portfolio.
Pakuwon recently lowered its 2015 marketing sales target by
11.7% to IDR3trn
from IDR3.4trn . The company cited the weak office business as a
reason for the
revision and said it will delay the launch of its Kasablanka
office project to
2016.
Cushman & Wakefield said that office transactions and inquiries
in Jakarta
softened during the first three quarters of 2015 and the
property consulting
company expects overall office occupancy to decline
significantly and rents to
remain under pressure in the short term due to additional supply
of space from
new buildings being completed.
Fitch, however, believes that the company's cash flows will not
come under
significant pressure with the lower marketing sales target
stemming from of the
delay in the office launch. Marketing sales will continue to be
supported by
sales of landed house in Surabaya, where the company is the
market leader.
Pakuwon's marketing sales in 3Q15 rose 25% yoy to IDR2.5trn,
with more than 60%
of the sales derived from the company's projects in Surabaya.
In addition, Pakuwon's solid investment property portfolio will
help to moderate
the volatility of cash flows from the development business.
Fitch expects
Pakuwon's investment property to generate solid recurring EBITDA
of IDR1.2trn in
2015 (2014: IDR980bn). As the company adds more investment
property, its
recurring EBITDA in 2015 and 2016 will comfortably cover its
interest expenses
by more than 2.0x, the threshold at which negative rating action
might be
considered. Recurring interest coverage was 3.2x in 2014.
The company is likely to increase spending on land acquisition
to around IDR1trn
in 2015 (2014: IDR309bn), but Fitch does not believe that this
will pressure the
company's rating. In our analysis, we estimated that the company
will spend
around IDR750bn on land acquisition. Furthermore, opportunistic
land acquisition
will be supported by ample cash balances of IDR2.6trn at
end-September 2015.
Contact:
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 29886812
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
