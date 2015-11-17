(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has assigned PT
Reasuransi Nasional Indonesia (Nasional Re) a National Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating of 'AA-(idn)'. Fitch has also assigned the
company an IFS
Rating of 'BB-'.The Outlook on the ratings is Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's ratings reflect Nasional Re's business
concentration in the
catastrophe-prone Indonesian market and its strong market
profile in Indonesia
with more than 15 years of operating history. The ratings also
consider the
company's capitalisation, which is weak relative to its business
operations and
domestic peers; its fast-growing, healthy operating performance
and conservative
investment portfolio.
Nasional Re captured a leading market share of about 34% of the
total domestic
gross reinsurance premiums in 2014. It is the second-largest
reinsurer in
Indonesia based on total asset size in 2014. Its overall market
scale is small
when compared with regional reinsurance peers as the majority of
the reinsurance
premiums in Indonesia are ceded to offshore reinsurers.
The reinsurer's capitalisation, measured by the regulatory
risk-based capital
(RBC) ratio, has been marginally above the regulatory minimum of
120% over the
last four years. Its RBC ratio stood at 142.4% as of end-August
2015, following
a capital injection from its parent in June 2015. In view of
regulatory changes
to encourage greater optimisation of domestic reinsurance
capacity, Fitch
expects Nasional Re to improve its capital position to keep up
with continued
business expansion and ensure sufficient capital buffers against
adverse shocks.
Nasional Re's gross premium growth on a three-year average is
around 40.4% and
is the highest among its local reinsurance peers. Its
underwriting performance
has been healthy in the last four years and its combined ratio
(aggregate of
non-life loss ratio and expense ratio) has remained below 95%.
Lower claims
frequency, manageable underwriting expenses and steady
investment returns have
also translated into a favourable bottom-line performance.
Nonetheless,
continued business expansion is a key risk, particularly if
underwriting
standards deteriorate and capitalisation buffers are eroded.
The company follows a prudent and highly liquid investment
approach, with more
than 90% of its invested assets placed in cash and equivalents
and fixed-income
securities at end-June 2015. Some of the cash was placed in
banks rated below
investment-grade or unrated. Nasional Re has minimal exposure to
risky assets,
such as unaffiliated stocks, which constituted less than 5% of
the total
invested assets and represented 5.7% of its adjusted equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a sustained
improvement in Nasional
Re's capitalisation with the regulatory RBC ratio consistently
above 180%, with
market position and operating performance maintained and a
combined ratio
consistently below 95%.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant
deterioration in
capitalisation with regulatory RBC ratio persistently below
130%, a weakening of
market franchise or operating performance with combined ratio
above 105% over a
prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Ng (International Rating)
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Cheryl Evangeline (National Rating)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Secondary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline (International Rating)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 30 October 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
