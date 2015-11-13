(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' and 'BBB',
respectively, with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on
Namibia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'BBB,' respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'A-' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3.' Fitch has also affirmed
the National
rating on the South African scale at 'AA-(zaf)' with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Namibia's 'BBB-' rating is supported by steady levels of
economic growth and low
levels of public debt. The rating is balanced against widening
fiscal and
external deficits, as growth in recent years has been
underpinned by an
expansionary fiscal policy and an increase in imports and inward
investment to
fuel expansion within the mining sector. Namibia's investment
grade rating is
also indicative of high levels of political stability and policy
coherence among
the authorities.
In fiscal year 2015/16 (FY15, which runs from April 2015) Fitch
forecasts a
widening of the fiscal deficit, to 6.7% of GDP, from 6% in 2014,
largely due to
a shortfall in expected tax revenue. On 3 November, the Ministry
of Finance
presented a mid-year budget review and new medium term
expenditure framework to
the Parliament and Cabinet, in which the Ministry envisages
slowing expenditure
growth to narrow the fiscal deficit to 5% of GDP by FY16 (Fitch
forecast: 5.1%).
However, in the present fiscal year, expenditure will remain at
the budgeted
level. Medium-term fiscal slippage would erode one of Namibia's
rating
strengths, namely its low public debt.
General government gross debt stood at 24% of GDP as of end-June
2015, well
below the 'BBB' median of 43%, with foreign debt composing about
35% of the
stock of total public debt. Namibia's public debt will grow over
the coming
years as the authorities seek to continue making public
investments in the
productive sectors of the economy and undertake a developmental
agenda (income
inequality remains among the highest in the world).
Namibia has increased its domestic and foreign borrowing. In
October, the
country undertook a Eurobond issuance of USD750m at 5.375%
interest, the first
time it has accessed international capital markets since 2011.
The authorities
have stated that they are targeting a ratio of 80:20
domestic-to-foreign debt.
Namibia averaged GDP growth of 5.7% in the years 2011-2014,
exceeding the 'BBB'
and 'BB' medians. Growth in Namibia's primary industries, most
notable mining,
began slowing in 2014, largely as a result of a slowdown in
global growth and
commodity prices. However, large investments in new mining
projects spurred
growth in construction and other sectors leading to GDP growth
of 6.4% (this is
reflective of a significant upward revision that the authorities
issued in
September). Weakness in the mining sector continued in 1H15 and
other investment
has begun to taper as many of the ongoing mining projects near
completion. As
such, Fitch expects growth to drop to 4.8% this year, before
rebounding to
slightly above in 2016.
The combination of expansionary fiscal spending and an increase
in imports has
led to increased external pressures. As mining exports have
decreased and
imports increased, the current account deficit (CAD) has
widened. The forecast
CAD for 2015 at 12.1% of GDP, is well above both the 'BBB' and
'BB' medians
(both about 2.3%). Fitch expects the CAD to widen further in
2016. As mining
output increases as a result of present investment, mineral
export levels are
likely increase and improve the trade balance in 2017 and
beyond.
Pressure on the current account over the previous few years has
led to a draw
down in international reserves. As of end-October, the reserves
position was
approximately USD1.3bn, (330% of narrow money or 1.7 months of
current account
payments), down from USD2.1bn (4.7 months of payments) at
end-2009. The
government has kept a portion of the recent Eurobond issuance at
the central
bank to help bolster reserves, but both the government and the
central bank
acknowledge that this is not a viable long-term strategy for
reserves
management. The central bank has set a reserves target of three
months of import
cover within six years and a long-term target of between four
and five months.
Fitch expects a tightening in the twin deficits will support a
gradual increase
in foreign reserves in the medium term.
The Bank of Namibia's monetary policy reflects its belief that
currency
depreciation represents the biggest inflation risk and the
authorities remain
committed to the Namibian dollar's peg to the rand as a means of
achieving price
stability.
Rapidly increasing housing prices and a concentration of
mortgage exposure is a
risk to the Namibian banking sector. However, housing prices are
largely
reflective of increasing demand among Namibia's rapidly
urbanising population
and a shortage of serviced land within Namibian cities.
Furthermore, Namibian
banks are largely foreign owned and the agency assumes support
from parents
outside the country if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger a rating action are:
Negative:
- Underperformance in exports that leads to a larger than
expected widening of
the current account deficit and/or significant drawdown in
international
reserves.
- A failure to execute fiscal consolidation measures that leads
to continued
deterioration in the debt/GDP ratio.
Positive:
- Income convergence towards 'BBB' peers in the context of
macroeconomic
stability.
- Marked improvement in the fiscal and external balances.
- Successful development of productive economic sectors that
would reduce
dependency on commodities and boost employment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the currency peg agreement with South Africa
will remain in
place and the government will pursue prudent macroeconomic
policies consistent
with it.
Global assumptions are consistent with Fitch's 'Global Economic
Outlook,'
including the subdued outlook for commodity prices.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Committee Chairperson
Douglass Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=994039
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.