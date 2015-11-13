(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Greece's financial assistance programme with the European
Stability Mechanism
(ESM; AAA/Stable) of up to EUR86bn has reduced the risk of
Greece defaulting on
its private sector debt obligations and supports the rating at
'CCC'. The risks
to the programme remain high. It will take some time for trust
to be restored
between Greece and its creditors, and further deadlocks in
negotiations are
possible. Meanwhile, the political situation in Greece remains
unpredictable.
An initial ESM disbursement of EUR13bn in August relieved the
acute liquidity
strains on the government. Progress under the programme so far
has been steady,
although completion of the first review is unlikely before
January, in our view.
The programme conditionality is demanding and highly
front-loaded. However,
successful completion of the first review should unlock the
promise of limited
debt-relief on Greece's official loans, providing an additional
incentive.
The Greek government has completed most of the 49 "prior action"
milestones
required for a partial disbursement of EUR2bn as well as funds
to recapitalise
the banking sector. Further milestones will be set for the
release of an
additional EUR1bn and formal completion of the first review. The
politically
controversial issue of the Greek household insolvency and
foreclosure framework
is currently the key sticking point between the authorities and
the
institutions.
The recapitalisation of Greek banks after the ECB's
Comprehensive Assessment is
a step on the long road towards re-establishing the banking
system's viability
and restoring financial stability. A capital shortfall of
EUR14.4bn was
identified, at least EUR4.4bn of which we expect to be raised by
the banks
themselves, with the remainder to be covered by the authorities.
EUR10bn has
been set aside in a segregated ESM account for this purpose, but
will only be
released upon completion of the 49 milestones. This is expected
before the end
of the year, assuming that the household insolvency and
foreclosure framework
issue is resolved.
The Greek banks have exceptionally large volumes of problem
loans that account
for roughly 63% of the country's GDP and are high relative to
their capital
bases. Once finally agreed, the new legislative changes to
improve Greece's
insolvency framework may facilitate foreclosures and
restructurings, but we
believe any material improvement in asset quality will only
arise in the medium
term. Until then, the sector's viability will remain weak. The
ECB is providing
sufficient ELA liquidity to the Greek banks although capital
controls are likely
to persist at least until next year.
The final allocation of parliamentary seats from September's
election was
remarkably similar to that of January's, with Syriza forming a
second coalition
with the Independent Greeks, with a slim majority of 155 of 300
seats. However,
the removal of the more vehemently "anti-memorandum" faction of
Syriza looks to
have made the government more cohesive in its dealings with the
creditor
institutions. Should the government lose its majority, alternate
coalition
formations should be possible with centre-left Potami or PASOK.
Relations between the Greek government and its creditors have
improved since
their nadir of early July, as illustrated by the speed with
which the ESM
programme was agreed and the progress made so far in the first
review. However,
it is reasonable to assume that a repeat of the breakdown in
relations seen in
1H15 would substantially increase the risk of Grexit.
The role of the IMF in the context of the third bailout
programme remains
uncertain. The Fund states that it expects to remain involved in
the programme
but only if "significant" debt relief is forthcoming. There are
likely to be
disagreements between the IMF and Europe as to the scale of the
debt relief on
offer. We do not expect principal haircuts on the official debt
stock given the
political sensitivities around this issue.
Last year's recovery in Greek GDP continued into early 2015,
with GDP up 0.7%
yoy in 1H15. The escalation of the crisis in July led to a
contraction in 3Q15
of 0.5% qoq (flash estimate), albeit this was significantly
shallower than we
had forecast. The combination of continued uncertainty over
programme success
and fiscal tightening will lead to weak growth dynamics over the
coming four
quarters. We forecast GDP contractions of 0.3% in 2015, and 1.5%
in 2016.
Downside risks to the forecast could arise from future
uncertainty over Greece's
euro membership, with a knock-on impact on confidence.
Conversely, upside risks
could arise from a faster rebound in sentiment as Grexit fears
fade, and from
tourism, which remains a well-performing sector.
The draft 2016 budget targets a primary balance (programme
definition) of -0.25%
of GDP in 2015 and +0.5% in 2016, based on real GDP forecasts of
-2.3% in 2015
and -1.3% in 2016. The bulk of the fiscal adjustment will fall
in 2016 (EUR4.3bn
compared with EUR2bn in 2015). Overall the budget measures are
split roughly
40:60 between expenditure and revenue. The fiscal tightening
will be a headwind
to growth, although it is an order of magnitude less than that
seen over the
period 2010-13.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
a downgrade
include:
- A repeat of the prolonged break-down in relations between
Greece and its
creditors seen in January to July, for example in the context of
a failure to
meet ESM programme targets.
- Non-payment, redenomination and/or distressed debt exchange of
government debt
securities issued in the market or a government-declared
moratorium on all debt
service.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in an
upgrade include:
- A track record of successful implementation of the ESM
programme, brought
about by an improved working relationship between Greece and its
official
creditors and a relatively stable political environment.
- An economic recovery, further primary surpluses, and official
sector debt
relief would put upward pressure on the ratings over the medium
term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are sensitive to the following key assumptions:
Fitch assumes that any debt relief given to Greece under the ESM
programme will
apply to official-sector debt only, and would not therefore
constitute an event
of default under the agency's criteria.
